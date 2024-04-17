ReadWorks Awarded Evidence-Based Edtech: ESSA Tier 3 Product Certification

Product Certification Provides Transparency to Edtech Marketplace

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadWorks has earned the Evidence-Based Edtech: ESSA Tier 3 product certification from Digital Promise. This product certification serves as a rigorous, reliable signal for district and school leaders, educators, and families looking for education technology (edtech) products with a confirmed basis in research about learning and evidence from a well-designed study that the product has positively impacted learners.

ReadWorks submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming a well-designed study that found a positive impact on students, evaluated at Tier 3 of the ESSA Tiers of Evidence. ReadWorks also demonstrated a link between research on how students learn and the product's design and their commitment to making the research basis clear and accessible to the public.

"We are deeply committed to ensuring that our reading comprehension resources, built on the science of reading, positively impact student reading growth. This new certification will make our strong research base even more evident to districts and schools," said Susanne Nobles, ReadWorks Chief Academic Officer

"At Digital Promise we are excited to support educational leaders in using evidence to inform their selection of edtech systems and tools," said Dr. Pati Ruiz, Senior Director of Edtech and Emerging Technologies at Digital Promise. "The Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) aligned product certifications will help educational leaders easily identify edtech products that leverage evidence-building activities to meet the needs of teachers, students, and their families."

Through product certifications, consumers can narrow their options as they select products based on research about learning before trying it out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the Evidence-Based Edtech product certification in April 2024.

Check out how districts are leveraging product certifications to inform edtech decisions. More information on ReadWorks can be found at readworks.org.

About ReadWorks

ReadWorks is an edtech nonprofit organization with an ambitious purpose to make an impact. We deliver a FREE online library with more than 6000 high-quality texts that align with national curricula. We directly provide programs to low-income schools and districts in order to impact teacher effectiveness and student achievement to create moments of joyful, successful reading. Teachers trust ReadWorks for the original, research-backed, and inclusive selection of reading for K-12 students. Follow @readworks for updates.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

