Ready® Announces New "Community First: Fueling the Future" Campaign with Co-Owner Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ready®, a leader in sports nutrition and one of America's fastest-growing active nutrition companies, in collaboration with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ready® Athlete and Co-Owner, proudly launches the "Community First: Fueling the Future" campaign. This initiative symbolizes a shared commitment by Ready® and Giannis to promote wellness and healthy living, not just for high-performance athletes, but for every individual - from budding youth sports enthusiasts to adults striving for improved fitness.

Ready® Announces New "Community First: Fueling the Future" Campaign with Giannis Antetokounmpo

At the heart of this campaign is a focus on community and nurturing the future of America through healthy nutrition and in particular, connecting with young aspiring athletes to help them understand the importance of good nutrition. Recently, Giannis made an unannounced visit to a local community gym, surprising young fans. There, he engaged with the kids, sharing life lessons, nutritional advice, and basketball drills and tips. This memorable experience highlights the campaign's dedication to investing in community well-being and the importance of accessible nutrition for all.

Giannis stated, "Having the opportunity to inspire young athletes and educate them on the importance of working hard, staying positive, and focusing on good nutrition is a very important message that I want to share with communities I can reach," said Giannis. "Using Ready® to help fuel kids to perform their best and impact them on and off the court or field is something I truly enjoy doing."

In line with this spirit of community enrichment and accessibility, Ready® and Giannis are excited to announce the giveaway of 10,000 free Ready® Protein Bar 5-counts at Walmart nationwide. These bars, which fuel Giannis both on and off the court, will be given away and available on WinWithReady.com . Ready® prides itself on taking a leadership role to provide better-for-you products to everyone, from young athletes to adults, nationwide.

"We pride ourselves on delivering great-tasting products that are ideal for a range of active consumers who want the benefits of protein in a clean and delicious format," said Pat Cavanaugh, CEO. "Our Fueling the Future Campaign is an ideal way to showcase what it means to Ready® and Giannis to be a positive force in the lives of active individuals and all our Ready® Athletes while helping them focus on better-for-you nutrition options that help optimize performance," said Pat Cavanaugh, Ready® Founder and CEO.

Further, as part of this overarching campaign, Ready® and Giannis are thrilled to introduce the Ultimate Freak Out Giveaway. This exciting opportunity in this campaign gives fans and consumers the opportunity to win big with Giannis. A total of 11 lucky winners will receive amazing prizes, including five autographed Giannis jerseys, five autographed Giannis basketballs, and the grand prize of a trip to Milwaukee for a Bucks game, hotel for two nights, spending cash, Giannis jerseys, complete with a meet and greet with Giannis himself.

This initiative represents a joint effort by Ready® and Giannis to bring a healthy, protein-fortified product line into the hands of consumers, emphasizing their dedication to community and health. Join us in this celebration and commitment to a healthier, more active lifestyle for all.

About Ready®

Ready® was founded in 2012 by former University of Pittsburgh basketball team captain, Pat Cavanaugh . The company's all-natural portfolio includes its super fruit-based sports drinks , protein bars , protein water , plant-based functional snacks , and protein powder . Its products are currently available in over 25,000 retail outlets including Walmart, Costco, Dollar Tree, Whole Foods, Publix, Food Lion, and Giant Eagle. Over 200 college and university athletic programs have provided their student-athletes with Ready® products with the brand currently being the Official Protein of UCLA Athletics and the Official Sports Drink of Gonzaga Athletics and its nationally renowned basketball program. One of the top-ranked tennis players in the world, Jessica Pegula , and NFL quarterback Kenny Pickett have joined the Brand as Ready® athletes. Ready® is also the Official Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU) . The Brand has committed to a major funding partnership with the Susan G. Komen® organization to assist in its fight against breast cancer. World Champion and NFL great Aaron Donald along with global icon, and NBA two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo are co-owners in the company.

