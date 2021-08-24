Ready Computing Recognized as a Sample Vendor in 2021 Gartner® Hype Cycle™ for US Healthcare Payers

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Computing, a leader in healthcare IT services and solutions, is recognized as a Sample Vendor by Gartner, Inc., which delivers actionable, objective insight to executives and their teams, in the Community Research Network Management (CRNM) category. The model, which simplifies care coordination by offering care program creation, oversight, and measurement in one platform, was mentioned as a transformational benefit in Priority Matrix for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2021 in this report.

CRNM includes analytics, integrated workflows, service provider directories, referrals management, and outcomes measurement. This cloud-based model is important in addressing the social determinants of health (SDoH) because most healthcare organizations are limited in their scope and focus on a certain subpopulation or a single nonmedical determinant, like housing instability, for example. CRNM combines individual initiatives and integrates data and workflows across constituencies to address these needs to scale.

"CRNM has transformational potential that healthcare organizations and agencies acknowledge," said Mark Taylor, Director of Product Strategy for Ready Computing. "We are pleased to be recognized by Gartner in this Hype Cycle report as we continue to offer a solution that utilizes data to manage risk and improve patient outcomes."

According to this report, "This Hype Cycle provides critical input for strategic planning by tracking the maturity level and adoption rate of payer technologies and deployment approaches." 1 Based on this Hype Cycle research report, CRNM will take five to 10 years for mainstream adoption.

As a leader in the interoperability and standards community, Ready Computing continues to offer its clients end-to-end technology services and solutions in the healthcare IT industry, as well as other industries across the globe.

