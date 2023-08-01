Ready Education Sets Stage for Next Phase of Growth with New Chief Executive Officer

Jim Brigadier, industry veteran, named new Chief Executive Officer

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready Education, a leading global provider of mobile student experience solutions to improve student success in higher education, announced today the appointment of Jim Brigadier as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Mr. Brigadier will spearhead initiatives to enhance Ready Education's market leadership position in connecting students with peers, faculty, and campus resources to optimize student success in the classroom.

Mr. Brigadier brings to Ready Education 23 years of experience in growing and leading education technology businesses. Most recently, Mr. Brigadier served as President, Global Markets at Anthology, a SaaS/Cloud provider of enterprise solutions that enables institutions to deliver personalized, intelligent experiences to students in 88 countries.

Prior to his most recent role at Anthology, Mr. Brigadier has held various executive roles at Academic Partnerships and Ellucian, growing revenues, leading go-to-market expansion into international markets and expanding global support with client experience and success teams. Prior to his time in Education Technology, he served as an Intelligence Officer in the United States Marine Corps for over 8 years.

"Ready Education's number one core value is putting student success first," said Mr. Brigadier. "By keeping the student at the center of every decision, we will continue to enable innovative digital experiences that build stronger, more engaged communities. Ready's strong fundamentals – a broad portfolio of engagement products, impressive global scale, and a talented team – provide a springboard for further growth and innovation, and I am honoured to join the Ready Education team and to serve higher education institutions globally, while prioritizing student success in a rapidly evolving digital world,"

Since 2020, Ready Education has grown from partnering with 425+ institutions primarily in North America to 715+ institutions globally, now serving over 7 million students.

"Ready Education today is the leading provider of student communications and engagement solutions globally, with unmatched scale and global reach," said Gautam Gupta, Ready Education Board Member and Partner at Level Equity. "Jim's exceptional leadership and impressive track record of growing higher education technology businesses make him the ideal leader to guide Ready Education through its next phase of growth and take the company to new heights."

About Ready Education:

Trusted by 715+ institutions to build communities and drive retention, Ready Education improves student success in higher education worldwide. The multinational organization provides student-centric mobile apps that enable universities and colleges to offer a one-stop-shop for communications, resources, course management and finances. The total student experience solution has over a 90% adoption rate and is integral to empowering academia to craft their digital student experience.

For more information visit www.readyeducation.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2166097/Ready_Education_Jim_Brigadier_new_CEO.jpg

SOURCE Ready Education

