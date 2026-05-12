Ready® Launches Its Highly Successful Protein Bars Nationwide at Target

Ready's best-selling protein bars are now available nationwide at Target, bringing great taste and functional nutrition to more guests in convenient 5-count boxes.

PITTSBURGH, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready®, one of the fastest growing brands in functional snacking, today announced the nationwide launch of its premium Ready® Protein Bars at Target stores across the United States and on Target.com.

Ready's best-selling Protein Bars are now available at Target nationwide and Target.com.

Beginning May 10, Target guests can find Ready® Protein Bars in convenient 5-count boxes with four of their most popular flavors: Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Chip, Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond, and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt. The launch marks an important step in Ready's continued retail expansion, bringing one of its most popular product lines to a broad and highly engaged consumer audience.

"Launching our Ready® Bars nationwide at Target is a big moment for our brand because it puts us right where we belong, in consumers' daily routines and fueling their everyday effort," said Pat Cavanaugh, Founder and CEO of Ready®. "Target has built a reputation for making better-for-you products more accessible without sacrificing experience, and that aligns perfectly with how we think about nutrition. We focus on developing products that taste great first and deliver real functional benefits. This launch makes it easier than ever for more people to discover Ready® as part of their daily routine."

Ready® Protein Bars are designed to support everyday activities with a balanced nutritional profile that fits seamlessly into a range of occasions, from morning energy, to lunch boxes, and mid-day snacking, to travel, and on-the-go moments. Each bar reflects Ready's commitment to combining great taste and function with 15 grams of protein, 7 grams of fiber, and 6 grams of whole grains, with consumer-friendly ingredients.

The nationwide Target launch builds on Ready's continued retail expansion and recognition as one of Bain & Company's 2026 Insurgent Brands for the second consecutive year.

For more information about Ready® and its growth vision, visit TeamReady.com.

About Ready®

Ready® is a premium, protein-centric functional snack and beverage company founded by former University of Pittsburgh Basketball Team Captain, Pat Cavanaugh. Ready® has been recognized twice on the Bain Insurgent Brands List, which identifies high-growth independent brands that outperform the category at an accelerating pace in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) sector. The company's all-natural product portfolio includes Protein and Snack Bars, Plant-Based Functional Snacks, and a portfolio of Functional Protein and Hydration Drinks. Its products are currently available in over 47,000 retail outlets, including Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, BJ's, The Vitamin Shoppe, Whole Foods, Wegmans, Meijer, Giant Eagle, Circle-K, and other fine retailers. Over 200 colleges and universities provide their student-athletes with Ready® products. World Champion and former NFL great Aaron Donald is co-owner in the company. Ready® is the Official Snack and Sports Drink of The Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). The brand continues to be a National Partner with the Susan G. Komen® organization to assist in its fight against breast cancer.

For more information, visit TeamReady.com or connect with the brand on Instagram, X, TikTok, or Facebook.

About Target

Target Corporation brings together style, design and value to offer a distinct assortment and elevated shopping experience across more than 2,000 U.S. stores and online. Powered by more than 400,000 team members, Target serves millions of families each week and invests in the communities where they live and work to support growth and opportunity for all.

SOURCE Ready