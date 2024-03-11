DUBAI, UAE, March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pioneering apple brand, Rockit is gearing up to Ready. Set. Rockit. into the spiritual month of Ramadan with a new campaign following strong success across GCC countries over the past three years.

The month of Ramadan is one of the peak sales seasons for the snack sized apple brand, with sales across the Middle East jumping over 30 percent year on year (March 2023 vs 2022).

READY. SET. ROCKIT. INTO RAMADAN

Rockit Market Manager for the Middle East, Ziad El Chawa says through its unique product proposition and brand values, Rockit aims to enrich the lives of its consumers so they can celebrate this special month and its values in new ways every year.

"Creating healthier gifting options and leveraging consumer occasions forms a key part of our sales and marketing strategy, and this year we're offering families a fun, creative and informative way to celebrate together during this holy month.

"Our limited-edition Ramadan giftbox includes a special 30-day advent calendar packed with useful activities – including fitness challenges, mathematical equations and fun general information – to help families educate and engage with their children," says Ziad.

With Rockit continuing to pursue strong opportunities to collaborate and spread goodness with millions of new consumers, the innovative brand aims to positively inspire both kids and adults alike by demonstrating the importance of caring for others and their communities.

Rockit Marketing Executive for the Middle East, Suha Dassouki says alongside the eye-catching promotional displays in store, Rockit is celebrating Ramadan with extensive online activity.

"Ramadan holds great value for our people and our business, and therefore we've been working hard to deliver engaging content that our consumers can interact with, to create a special overall experience during Ramadan this year. Our GCC social media followers also have the opportunity to win one of 40 air fryers throughout the Ramadan period," says Suha.

Rockit Ramadan limited-edition giftboxes containing two tubes of delicious, nutritious, snack sized apples and a Ramadan activity calendar are now on sale both in store and online across the GCC countries.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357363/Rockit_Ramadan.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800801/Rockit_Global_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Rockit