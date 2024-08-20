DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative snack-sized apple company, Rockit Global, is powering through its biggest season yet with its Back to School campaign in the Middle East. Rolling out this month in hundreds of stores across the GCC countries, the campaign aims to fuel busy families with natural Rockit energy, enabling them to Ready. Set. Rockit. Back to School this season.

READY. SET. ROCKIT. THIS BACK TO SCHOOL SEASON

This campaign is another key part of Rockit's goal of becoming the world's most loved apple brand, and contributes to selling through two hundred million delicious and nutritious snack-sized apples set to be exported during 2024.

Rockit Market Manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Ziad El Chawa, says Back to School is a peak sales period across MENA, and this omnichannel campaign capitalizes on the momentum of the Ready. Set. Rockit. Season Launch campaign delivered earlier this summer.

"With approximately 85 percent growth forecast this year (2024 vs 2023), we're excited to be collaborating with our partners across the region to drive sales and build our brand through innovative campaigns and activations," Ziad says.

Rockit Marketing Executive for MENA, Suha El Dassouki, says Rockit is an apple brand that thinks and acts differently, which is the key to its growing global success.

"We do things differently in our category by providing an exciting consumer-led retail experience alongside our premium product. We've worked hard to pack a punch this year with a strong omni-channel campaign, driving engagement with gamified in store activations, giveaways on social media and giftboxes containing interactive activities and merchandise during this peak sales period.

"Our brand character, Rocki, is leading our Back to School campaign with positivity and natural energy to highlight the importance of learning, while inspiring millions of new consumers to Rockit every day. It's another significant step towards our goal of becoming the world's most loved apple brand," says Suha.

Rockit's limited-edition Back to School pack is now available in stores and online across the GCC countries.

