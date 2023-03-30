Ready to Get Moving? Million Mile Month Kicks Off April 1

Global Community Encouraged to Achieve 1 Million Miles of Activity in April

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas state education leaders and business leaders are encouraging the global community to embrace healthy living by stepping out in April as part of the Million Mile Month virtual activity challenge.

HealthCode's Million Mile Month is a virtual local-to-global wellness challenge in which participants track physical activity – from walking to dancing to yoga to gardening – with a goal of reaching 1 million miles collectively as a global community in the month of April.

The Texas Association of School Boards, the Texas Association of School Business Officials and the Texas Association of School Administrators are challenging all school districts in Texas and across the nation to participate in Million Mile Month to stay healthy and engaged with the community.

"Life balance, health and fitness are so important for educators, and Million Mile Month is a great way to grab even a few minutes each day to get outside as the days warm up,'' said Charles Dupre, Deputy Executive Director, Member Engagement and Support for the Texas Association of School Administrators. "Of course, a little friendly competition among school districts is motivational for everyone! Movement is vital to our physical and mental well-being, which is why we are encouraging educators across the United States to step up to the challenge.''

Tracy Ginsburg, executive director of the Texas Association of School Business Officials, said: "Every school district can benefit from a little team building while encouraging employees to get more active. Not only is an active lifestyle healthy, it improves morale and camaraderie.''

Dan Troxell, executive director of the Texas Association of School Boards, said: "We are encouraging every district to participate in Million Mile Month and put their best foot forward toward a healthier community. Just a little regular physical activity each day can add up to big benefits, including improved fitness, energy and well-being. We hope everyone signs up for the challenge as we work together for healthier and happier schools and communities."

Participating in Million Mile Month is easy. Participants sign up on Million Mile Month registration page and log miles or minutes on the HealthCode online activity tracker. Throughout the month, the program leaderboard is updated with miles achieved globally. Participants can join as an individual or as part of an organization . Employers and other organizations can register at https://events.healthcode.org/wellness.

Sharon Hagi, Chief Security Officer of Silicon Labs and a member of the HealthCode board of directors, said: "Our employees' health and well-being is a top priority for us at Silicon Labs. We're excited to join the Million Mile Month challenge. It's a fun way to bring our global employees together in a healthy, engaging activity."

Steve Amos, CEO and founder of HealthCode, said: "Whether it is across the street or around the globe, the goal of Million Mile Month is about creating connections with our community while we encourage individuals and organizations to step their way toward a healthier lifestyle. In addition, as April is Earth Month, we are encouraging our participants to step outside and celebrate our beautiful planet."

HealthCode is committed to raising awareness on living healthier, happier lives through physical activity, nutrition and supporting the environment. Since launching its first virtual activity challenge with Million Mile Month in 2014, HealthCode has developed a series of virtual activity and educational programs to promote the role of physical activity and a healthy lifestyle to prevent chronic diseases like heart disease, diabetes or cancer.

Throughout the year, HealthCode offers goal-based challenges with more than 80,000 participants and organizations across all 50 U.S. states and in 30 countries. More information on events can be found on the HealthCode events page.

About HealthCode

HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through education and encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment and cultivating community connections. For more information visit www.healthcode.org.

