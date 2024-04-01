Are You Ready for 1 Million Miles? Austin, Travis County Officials and Business Leaders Step Out for Million Mile Month

Encourage Texans and Entire Global Community to Achieve 1 Million Miles of Activity in April

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Austin and Travis County elected officials and business leaders today encouraged area residents to step up and step out with the Million Mile Month challenge throughout the month of April.

HealthCode's Million Mile Month is a virtual local-to-global activity challenge in which participants track physical activity – from walking to dancing to yoga to gardening – with a goal of reaching 1 million miles collectively as a global community in the month of April.

The HealthCode community gathered today at Austin City Hall to kick off April's Million Mile Month and celebrate 10 years of the event designed to help to raise awareness on the role of physical activity in good physical and mental health.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said: "They say sitting is the new smoking which does not bode well for so many leading busy, sedentary lives. We are encouraging Austinites to put their best feet forward toward a healthier community. Joining the Million Mile Month challenge is an effective way for us to develop a healthier lifestyle while having fun. Austin is known for its beautiful lakes and trails. Let's step out and enjoy the spring weather together.''

The mayor signed a proclamation declaring April 2024 as Million Mile Month.

Travis County Judge Andy Brown said: "Moving our bodies and being active in ways that bring us joy is one of the best ways to support our mental and physical well-being. So, we challenge all adults and kids in Travis County to participate in the Million Mile month challenge this April. It is a fun and easy and all forms of movement count.''

Tony Cucolo, retired U.S. Army Major General and CEO of PCSI, a national nonprofit supporting people with disabilities, said: "For 35 years, maintaining a high level of physical fitness was part of my job description. When I transitioned to civilian life, I immediately faced life distractions that deter good fitness habits. What got me back on track was the positive impact consistent exercise had on my mental well-being, a byproduct of exercise most people don't think about. I encourage everyone to participate in HealthCode's challenges – they are a great and easy way to gain and maintain some consistency in pursuing whole person fitness goals."

Participating in Million Mile Month is simple. Participants sign up on the Million Mile Month registration page and log miles or minutes of the activity of their choice on the HealthCode online activity tracker. Activity can be entered manually or via some fitness trackers such as Fitbit, Garmin, Strava and MapMyFitness.

Throughout the month, the Million Mile Month leaderboard is updated with miles achieved globally. Participants can join as an individual or as part of an organization . Employers can register at https://healthcode.org/organizations.

Sharon Hagi, Chief Security Officer of Silicon Labs and a member of the HealthCode board of directors, is encouraging other businesses and the Austin community to join in: "At Silicon Labs, we are committed to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes the health and happiness of our employees. That's why we've consistently supported and participated in the Million Mile challenge. Personally, I see this event as an excellent opportunity for individuals and communities to kickstart their journey towards well-being. With our team spanning the globe, the Million Mile challenge offers an enjoyable and interactive platform to connect colleagues and promote healthy lifestyles together."

The nonprofit HealthCode was founded with a mission to raise awareness of the importance of physical activity and good nutrition in leading a healthier, happier life, free from preventable diseases.

Steve Amos, CEO and founder of HealthCode, said: "When we started Million Mile Month in 2014, the goal was to engage individuals to take control of their health with a fun challenge to achieve 1 million miles of physical activity as one global community. We wanted everybody to get moving. Since then, the program has grown as companies of all sizes and individuals from around the world stepped up to take the challenge."

HealthCode throughout the year offers goal-based activity challenges and educational programs to raise awareness of adopting healthier habits.

Since the launch of the Million Mile Month in 2014, some 179,773 participants in HealthCode's virtual activity events have achieved 18.8 million miles and 302.9 million minutes of physical activity and burned 2.2 billion calories.

About HealthCode

HealthCode, a nonprofit based in Austin, Texas, is dedicated to empowering people to live healthier, happier lives through education and encouraging physical activity, promoting healthy eating habits, supporting the environment and cultivating community connections. For more information visit www.healthcode.org.

