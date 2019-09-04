ReadyRosie Joins Teaching Strategies to Strengthen Partnerships Between Families and Early Educators

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Teaching Strategies , pioneering developer of early childhood education technology, resources, and solutions, today announced the acquisition of ReadyRosie —a technology platform that enables educators to securely communicate with families, and share research-based content to help parents and caregivers extend high-quality learning experiences beyond the classroom. ReadyRosie's unique combination of mobile friendly tools, video tutorials, and in-person family workshops has helped over 6500 Head Start programs, child care centers, and elementary schools across the country build powerful partnerships between families and early educators.

"We view strong partnerships between a child's caregivers, educators, and community stakeholders as critically important for supporting school readiness for all students," says Karissa Selvester, Executive Director of the Mayor's Fund for Education, which makes ReadyRosie available to families throughout the greater Long Beach area through collaboration with Long Beach Unified School District, LBUSD Head Start, public libraries, and social service providers. "We are so proud to be able to offer ReadyRosie to local families as it not only builds capacity and confidence for parents to facilitate their child's learning and development, but also provides educators with resources to deepen their engagement and relationships with children and families they serve."

ReadyRosie's resources, which are based on the latest research in child development, foundational parenting practices, and family engagement, have demonstrated effectiveness in studies by third-party evaluators, including the University of Pittsburgh Office of Child Development and Penn State. The platform provides over 1,000 "Modeled Moment" videos, which can be delivered to families via text, email, and mobile app in English and Spanish to demonstrate engaging, developmentally-appropriate activities that can be used by parents to build on classroom learning. Interactive family workshops from ReadyRosie address topics like healthy routines, language development, and fostering play and social-emotional development. To connect this learning to the classroom, ReadyRosie provides real-time, actionable data for administrators, teachers, and families to measure engagement.

"Teaching Strategies has been a leader in research-backed early childhood solutions for 40 years, and we're extremely proud to join forces with ReadyRosie to help parents and educators extend children's learning and development both in school and at home," says John Olsen, CEO of Teaching Strategies. "ReadyRosie's groundbreaking work to strengthen partnerships between families and educators is a powerful example of what can happen when technology is leveraged to support relationships—which are so fundamental to school readiness for young learners."

ReadyRosie is aligned to the Head Start Early Learning Outcomes Framework and the Parent, Family, and Community Engagement Framework—fulfilling the Head Start Program Performance Standard requiring parent activities to promote child learning and development. The content is also aligned with the Teaching Strategies objectives for development and learning, which enable teachers to see children's development and learning along a progression across the whole of the early childhood years from birth to third grade.

"Strong connections between home and school are an essential component of high-quality early learning programs," says Emily Roden, former teacher and founder and CEO of ReadyRosie. "Programs across the country have implemented ReadyRosie to create the opportunity for all children in their community to be ready for school—and we've found the perfect home for continuing this mission and extending our impact in Teaching Strategies."

About Teaching Strategies: With ground-breaking solutions and a strong belief that a child's first 8 years form a critical foundation for school success, Teaching Strategies has been an advocate for the early education community for over 30 years. Today, Teaching Strategies provides curriculum, assessment, professional development, and family connection resources to programs across the country. Its products, including Tadpoles, the award-winning Creative Curriculum® for Preschool, and widely-adopted assessment solutions like GOLD® reach over 2 million children each year. To learn why thousands of early childhood programs and many states choose to partner with Teaching Strategies to help ensure children's success in school and in life, visit www.teachingstrategies.com and follow us on Twitter @TeachStrategies .

About ReadyRosie: ReadyRosie is an early education tool that helps schools, programs, and communities across the nation deepen and scale their family engagement efforts. Our tools leverage the power of video modeling, family workshops, professional development opportunities, and mobile technology to build powerful partnerships between families and educators, resulting in Ready Families, Ready Educators, Ready Children.

SOURCE Teaching Strategies