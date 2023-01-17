LONDON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise, the leading manufacturer of Emergency Food Supplies in the United States and the United Kingdom, ReadyWise UK is now helping the Kiev Kids Association to give back to the children in Ukraine affected by the horrible war. The Russian war against Ukraine has driven many people, especially the elderly and mothers with children, into deep poverty and struggle to access food. You can directly donate emergency food supplies to the children of Ukraine by purchasing a food bucket at www.readywise.co.uk and checkout with the code KIEVKIDS. The Kiev Kids Association supports the Ukrainian people in places close to the front with the most necessary resources: food, medicine, and clothing.

ReadyWise Announces Support for kids in Ukraine with Food Donations Sunshine Logo

"ReadyWise UK is making it easy to directly support those affected by the war in ways that matter," says the Director of Europe at ReadyWise, Kim Berknov. "Together, we can make the world better for those suffering now by donating shelf-stable food."

Get a 5% discount when you purchase a single bucket for donation and a 10% discount when you buy two or more buckets. Purchase a bucket or more from the website, and ReadyWise will ship your donation directly to Kiev Kids Association. It can be hard to imagine living without the basics of food and water in today's world, but kids in Ukraine are experiencing this every day. The lack of electricity and heat makes the situation even more difficult.

Repeated air raids make it necessary to also supply the air raid shelters with food and water. ReadyWise is the perfect solution because their meals only need water to reconstitute, and refrigeration is not necessary, making them fully disaster-proof. The buckets range from 60 to 120 in serving sizes, so even a single bucket purchase makes a huge difference in an emergency. ReadyWise buckets are an essential survival kit that is long-lasting and durable, with up to 25-year shelf life.

Take advantage of this opportunity to give back and prepare yourself and your family for what's to come in 2023. In 2022 we saw some of the worst disturbances, including devastating fires, storms, flash flooding, droughts, and severe winter weather. ReadyWise's goal is to prepare millions of households with this convenient food solution.

To learn more about the Kiev Kids Association, go to https://www.kievkids.ch/sunshine. To learn more about ReadyWise UK, visit https://readywise.co.uk/.

About ReadyWise: ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is a leader in Emergency Food Supplies. ReadyWise helps their customers prepare with their manufactured freeze-dried and dehydrated meals with up to 25-year shelf life. To learn more about the entire range of ReadyWise products, visit www.ReadyWise.Co.Uk or www.ReadyWise.Com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984786/ReadyWise_Donations.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984787/ReadyWise_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1984788/Sunshine_Logo.jpg

SOURCE ReadyWise UK