ReadyWise UK Joins Forces with General Prepper to Revolutionize Emergency Preparedness in Scandinavia/ Nordic Countries

ReadyWise UK

05 Feb, 2024, 01:00 ET

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ReadyWise UK has partnered with General Prepper in Sweden to provide households, institutions and businesses, with emergency food supplies and peace of mind, during uncertain times. The partnership emphasizes their shared goal to strengthen preparedness in Scandinavia/ Nordic countries amid global threats, including wars, natural disasters, and regional instabilities in Europe. 

Preparedness should be a top priority on everyone's list in 2024. ReadyWise is a trusted provider of emergency food supplies to individuals, businesses, and institutions worldwide, helping them prepare for unexpected challenges. General Prepper is the Nordic region's largest e-store specializing in prepping, bushcraft, and self-reliance equipment and now includes ReadyWise in its wide range of preparedness products.

"Our philosophy is not to take everyday comforts for granted and to be ready for a changing world," says Tomas Lindahl, CEO of General Prepper. "This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision, enhancing our ability to provide essential lifesaving products to individuals, institutions and businesses , thus empowering them to prepare effectively."

Admiral Rob Bauer, a member of the NATO military committee, recently emphasized the importance of civilian preparedness. He stressed the importance of having essential items such as radios, batteries, food, and water to ensure survival for at least three days during a crisis. Individuals and households need to take preparedness seriously. General Prepper and ReadyWise provide tools and knowledge for peace of mind.

"Our goal is to help more families, institutions and businesses prepare for emergencies, and our partnership with General Prepper is instrumental in achieving that," says Kim Berknov, VP of Europe, Middle East, and Africa at ReadyWise. "We take pride in providing high-quality emergency food supplies that are both convenient and reliable. In times of crisis, having access to essential provisions like food and water can make all the difference."

Civilian readiness is a critical topic in 2024. Join ReadyWise and General Prepper to prepare for a secure and resilient future. For comprehensive emergency solutions, visit ReadyWise's website at https://readywise.co.uk/ and General Prepper's at https://generalprepper.com/. 

About ReadyWise UK

ReadyWise, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, and the UK, is a top producer of emergency food supplies, committed to providing high-quality, convenient, and nutritious options for individuals, businesses, and institutions facing unexpected challenges. Please visit https://readywise.co.uk/ to learn more.

About General Prepper

General Prepper is the largest e-commerce store in the Nordic region that specializes in prepping, bushcraft, and self-reliance equipment. They offer a wide range of affordable products that aim to inspire and educate individuals on the importance of being prepared for emergencies. To learn more, please visit their website at https://generalprepper.com/.

