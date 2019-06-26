Reagan Foundation and GE Announce 18 Recipients of $40,000 Scholarships

SIMI VALLEY, Calif., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a celebration on June 25, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in partnership with GE recognized this year's class of GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program award winners. The winners are:

Aisho Salim Ali , from Columbus, Ohio ; attending The Ohio State University

, from ; attending The Jessica Maria Bradley , from Hoover, Alabama ; attending Georgia Institute of Technology

, from ; attending Nelson Chow , from Lynbrook, New York ; attending Princeton University

, from ; attending Normandie Alise Cormier , from Lafayette, Louisiana ; attending Xavier University of Louisiana

, from ; attending Lauren Devletian , from Exton, Pennsylvania ; attending Dartmouth College

, from ; attending Nefertari Elshiekh , from East Elmhurst, New York ; attending University of Central Florida

, from ; attending Tabitha Lee Escalante , from Pemberville, Ohio ; attending Harvard University

, from ; attending Jessi Morgan Figard , from Davidson, North Carolina ; attending Carnegie Mellon University

, from ; attending Peyton A. Gomez , from Lakewood, Washington ; attending University of Washington

, from ; attending Cade Jenlink , from Jet, Oklahoma ; attending Oklahoma State University

, from ; attending Grace Ra Kim , from Germantown, Maryland ; attending Harvard University

, from ; attending Emma Lowden , from Winterset, Iowa ; attending Central College

, from ; attending Anna Mathis , from Harrison, Arkansas ; attending University of Arkansas

, from ; attending Mofeed Nagib , from Towson, Maryland ; attending Yale University

, from ; attending Chad Niemeier , from Beatrice, Nebraska ; attending University of Nebraska–Lincoln

, from ; attending University of Nebraska–Lincoln Gentry Shapland , from Dighton, Kansas ; attending Kansas State University

, from ; attending Chibuike Uwakwe , from Wilson, North Carolina ; attending Harvard University

, from ; attending Ashley Wilson , from Copperas Cove, Texas ; attending Baylor University

The eighteen students will receive $10,000 per year for up to four years towards college tuition and room and board. To date, the scholarship program, now in its ninth year, has awarded $7 million to 175 students.

"This year's applicants and scholarship recipients are a remarkable group of young adults," said John Heubusch, executive director of the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute. "We are proud to award college scholarships in President Reagan's name to these proactive, informed and engaged citizens, who will only continue to make a difference in their communities and our nation in the years to come."

"We congratulate this year's recipients of the GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship," said Tony Denhart, University Relations Director for GE. "As they embark on their journeys of higher education, I look forward to their accomplishments and the lasting impact that they'll bring to their communities and the world."

The GE-Reagan Foundation Scholarship Program was recently cited by U.S. News and World Report as one of four "huge scholarships worth $10,000 or more" that students should seriously consider. The scholarship selection committee evaluated the applicants on four values personified by President Reagan: leadership, drive, integrity, and citizenship.

About The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute:

The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute is the sole nonprofit organization created by President Reagan charged with continuing his legacy and sharing his principles - individual liberty, economic opportunity, global democracy and national pride. The Foundation is a non-partisan organization which sustains the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum in Simi Valley, Calif., the Reagan Center for Public Affairs, the Presidential Learning Center, The Air Force One Pavilion, the award-winning Discovery Center and the Reagan Institute, which carries out the Foundation's mission in Washington, D.C. The Reagan Library houses over 55 million pages of Gubernatorial, Presidential and personal papers and over 60,000 gifts and artifacts chronicling the lives of Ronald and Nancy Reagan. It also serves as the final resting place of America's 40th President and his First Lady. www.reaganfoundation.org

About GE:

GE (NYSE: GE) is the world's Digital Industrial Company, transforming industry with software-defined machines and solutions that are connected, responsive and predictive. GE is organized around a global exchange of knowledge, the "GE Store," through which each business shares and accesses the same technology, markets, structure and intellect. Each invention further fuels innovation and application across our industrial sectors. With people, services, technology and scale, GE delivers better outcomes for customers by speaking the language of industry. www.ge.com

Media Contacts:

Melissa Giller, Reagan Foundation

mgiller@reaganfoundation.org



Sasha Houlihan, GE

Sasha.Houlihan@ge.com

SOURCE The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute

Related Links

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

