Real Adventures, Real Growth: Scouting America Welcomes New Families During Fall Recruitment

Professional basketball player Josh Hart inspires families to help their children build confidence through real-world experiences with Scouting.

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families prepare for the school year, Scouting America is inviting parents to explore Cub Scouts – a fun, welcoming and structured environment where children explore nature, build friendships and discover their strengths. Through hands-on adventures and meaningful challenges, Cub Scouts experience authentic growth that shapes who they become.

Scouting America’s newest ambassador, Josh Hart.

Scouting transforms passive observers into active participants, turning the inspiration kids see online into the real-world experiences they'll remember for a lifetime. Your child doesn't have to wonder "what would that be like?" In Scouting, they get to find out firsthand.

Scouting America offers more than hiking and camping. It's about helping kids be "Prepared. For Life®". From setting up a tent to helping a friend or participating in a community project, Cub Scouts learn critical real-world skills early on including teamwork, problem-solving, empathy and perseverance. Every adventure they face builds a foundation of resilience and a love of learning.

"In Cub Scouts, children experience genuine connections and authentic belonging," said Roger Krone, president and CEO of Scouting America. "We're creating space where kids discover what they're truly capable of – off their screens. They make lifelong friendships, celebrate real wins, and build the confidence they need to thrive. This fall, we're inviting families to consider Scouting to give their children, regardless of age, transformative experiences."

Professional basketball player and Eagle Scout Josh Hart knows firsthand the impact of authentic Scouting experiences. His own journey from Cub Scout to Eagle Scout wasn't linear, but it helped shape the man he is today – lessons he's eager to pass on to the next generation. As the father of 3-year-old twin boys, Hart understands the value of giving young people opportunities to build community outside the classroom and learn responsibility, persistence, and other foundational skills.

"Scouting taught me discipline and what it means to be a man of your word. It showed me how to work with people toward a common goal, and how to push through difficult moments rather than retreat," said Josh Hart, collegiate and professional basketball champion and Scouting America ambassador. "Those values, instilled through Scouting and my faith, have shaped who I am today."

Scouting America recognizes that families have many priorities. And in an increasingly digital world, children need authentic belonging. That's why Cub Scouts is designed to fit into busy schedules while delivering genuine, transformative experiences. To find a local pack and start your child's Scouting journey, visit www.BeAScout.org.

About Scouting America

Scouting America provides the nation's foremost youth program of character development and values-based leadership training, which helps young people be "Prepared. For Life.®" Scouting America welcomes all of America's youth into its programs. Our goal is to give them fantastic experiences in the outdoors, and elsewhere, where they can grow with us in a safe environment. More than 130 million Americans have been through our programs since our founding, and currently more than 1 million youth are served by 477,000 dedicated adult volunteers in local councils throughout the country. To learn more about Scouting America's mission, or to sign your child up for Scouting, visit www.BeAScout.org.

SOURCE Scouting America