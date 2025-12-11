REAL ALLOY TEAMSTERS RATIFY FIRST CONTRACT

136 Recycling Workers Secure Higher Wages, Better Benefits

MORGANTOWN, Ky., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Members of Teamsters Local 89 at Real Alloy in Morgantown, Ky., have unanimously ratified their first collective bargaining agreement. The contract, which the 136 workers won after authorizing a strike, is the first-ever negotiated between the Teamsters and the company.

"This contract will improve the lives of these hardworking men and women and raise the standard of living for the entire community," said Avral Thompson, President of Local 89. "On behalf of all our brothers and sisters at Local 89, I am excited to welcome these brave workers into our Teamsters family."

The new agreement locks in strong annual raises, better retirement benefits, and improved time off policies. Workers gained access to Teamsters health insurance that will reduce their deductibles dramatically, in addition to lowering co-pays and out-of-pocket costs.

"Throughout negotiations, the company stalled, but our members persisted. They stayed united and made clear that they would do whatever it would take to get a fair contract. With this ratification, they have done just that," said Daniel Cartmill, a business agent at Local 89.

"All of us here at Real Alloy feel a great sense of pride now that we are covered under our first Teamsters contract," said Brian Wright, a Real Alloy worker and member of Local 89. "By standing together as one, we have achieved the change we wanted to see on the job. We aren't following trends — we are trend setters. And we hope other Real Alloy facilities will follow suit."

Teamsters Local 89 represents workers from a wide range of industries and employers throughout Kentucky. For more information, go to Teamsters89.com.

