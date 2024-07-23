Real America's Voice to Host Peter Navarro's First Press Conference Since Release from Prison

Former Trump Official will expose massive failures of Biden-Harris Bureau of Prisons

CENTENNIAL, Colo., July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Peter Navarro, President Trump's former Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing, will hold a press conference today to expose the massive failures of the Biden-Harris administration's Bureau of Prisons and hold its leaders accountable. Navarro was just released from prison last Wednesday following a four-month sentence for challenging the legitimacy of the January 6 Committee by refusing to honor its subpoena.

WHO: Peter Navarro, former Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing under President Donald Trump WHAT: Press Conference addressing the failures of the Biden-Harris administration's Bureau of Prisons WHEN: Tuesday, July 23, 2024, 3:00 pm ET WHERE: Journalists and media outlets that wish to cover the press conference in person should contact [email protected] for details.

Journalists and media outlets that wish to cover the press conference live online can join via https://us06web.zoom.us/j/81797887728.

DETAILS: During his time in federal prison, Mr. Navarro witnessed the consequences of the Biden-Harris administration's failure to implement two major federal laws mandating sentence reductions for nonviolent and first-time offenders. The Bureau of Prison's failure to implement these laws is costing taxpayers billions of dollars, creating significant human misery, and increasing recidivism. At the press conference, Mr. Navarro will also blow the whistle on the inhumane treatment of federal prisoners he witnessed while incarcerated.

