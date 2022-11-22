Real Essentials Releases Their Holiday Fleece for the Family Campaign

The brand introduces a new winter collection to ring in the 2022 Holiday Season

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Essentials , the go-to apparel brand for affordable and quality basics, announces their Fleece for the Family campaign just in time for the cold winter season. The whole family will be winter ready with Real Essentials' warm weather basics that are perfect for layering.

The Real Essentials brand was born from the lack of reliable basics currently on the market. CEO Isaac Wolfe set out to create an apparel line that fits any lifestyle and carries everything from basic workwear and loungewear to activewear. With products for men, women, and children, the brand provides quality, comfortable, and affordable products for the entire family.

The Fleece for The Family campaign is centered around providing ultimate comfort and warmth for the whole family as we are in the peak of the chilling winter months. "We created the Fleece for the Family campaign to provide families with their holiday essentials," said CEO Isaac Wolfe. "Now, mom, dad, and the kids can stay warm while home for the holidays together."

Real Essentials' Fleece For the Family collection is available on Amazon . A variety of colors and sizes combined with universal affordability across all products means that there's something for everyone.

About Real Essentials:

CEO Isaac Wolfe noticed the lack of affordable quality basics in the online apparel industry and created Real Essentials to fill the void. Whether you are working out, lounging around the house, or running daily errands, Real Essentials has a diverse selection of styles, colors, fabrics, and sizes to meet every family's needs. These clothing items include men's, women's, and children's long sleeves, short sleeves, athletic shorts, polos, tank tops, fleece pullovers, long sleeve zip-ups, jogger sweatpants, compression shorts, and more. Real Essentials bundles its products to provide the best value to its customers without sacrificing comfort.

Contact:

Tiffany Cummins

Talent Resources

925-212-4200

[email protected]

SOURCE Real Essentials