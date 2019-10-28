Real Estate Agent Sets New Guinness World Record

DALLAS, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- America's No. 1-ranked real estate agent, Ben Caballero of HomesUSA.com in Dallas, Texas, has been honored by Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, for selling 5,801 homes last year.

Caballero broke his own industry-first Guinness World Record title for 3,556 verified home sales in a single year. He continues to hold the Guinness Worlds Record title for "Most annual home sales transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent – current."

Ben Caballero of HomesUSA.com in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, has been honored by Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, for selling 5,801 homes last year.

"Being honored by Guinness World Records for a second time is twice as nice," said Ben Caballero. "Achieving the first Guinness World Records title was the honor of a lifetime. Breaking my own record is, well, indescribable," he added.

Steve Murray, president of REAL Trends, an industry-leading research and consulting group, notes that "Among the thousands of real estate professionals we have recognized over the years, no one has come close to breaking Ben's achievements. Ben smashing his own phenomenal Guinness World Record is stunning."

Caballero sold 2,245 more homes for his second Guinness World Record title achievement. That's a remarkable 67 percent more homes sold than he recorded with his first title. In 2015, Ben became the first real estate agent to exceed $1 billion in total home sales. He repeated this streak until last year, when he raised it to a higher level, becoming the first real estate agent to exceed $2 billion in total home sales.

News reports have called Caballero's home sales feats "truly amazing." Last year he listed and sold more homes through MLSs than the top two ranked teams of agents combined, according to the latest REAL Trends + Tom Ferry "The Thousand" list. He not only sold more than three times the sales volume of the No. 2-ranked individual agent, but he also sold more homes than the next seven top-ranked agents combined.

Caballero's new record translates into selling an average of more than 100 homes a week, or nearly 16 home sales a day, every single day of the year. Caballero averaged almost three home sales every business hour.

How Caballero does it

Caballero does not cater to titans of Wall Street or housewives of Beverly Hills. He is the broker/owner of HomesUSA.com, based in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, and specializes only in new homes sales for 60-plus builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Caballero invented the HomesUSA.com platform, an innovative online technology for builders that allows him to achieve these remarkable numbers.

HomesUSA.com's cloud-based property listing management system is proven to help Builders sell homes faster. The platform leverages the local MLS and provides builders advanced marketing services packed with nearly 40 benefits and features. Builders using the HomesUSA.com platform earn credibility and build trust with agents and new home buyers as the platform provides reliable and timely data throughout the life of the listing.

Billions in sales

In 2018, Ben sold 5,801 homes, totaling $2.27 billion in volume, topping his 2017 achievement of 4,799 homes sold and $1.906 billion in volume. Between 2004 and 2018, he sold 31,049 homes, totaling $10.892 billion in volume.

Caballero was a builder for 18 years and became a real estate agent at the age of 21. He developed his online platform in 2007. Builders interested in learning about Caballero's services can contact HomesUSA.com directly at (800) 856-2132 x300 or email ben@homesusa.com.

Guinness World Record Title (from the GWR website)

"Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent – current." Noting, "The most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent is 5,801 and was achieved by Ben Caballero (USA) in Dallas, Texas, USA, in 2018. Ben broke his own Guinness World Records title of 3,556 homes sold in a single year, set in 2016." (A "sell side real estate agent" is the listing agent.)

About Guinness World Records

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS (GWR) is the global authority on record-breaking achievement. First published in 1955, the iconic annual Guinness World Records books have sold over 141 million copies in over 40 languages and in more than 100 countries. Additionally, the Guinness World Records: Gamer's Edition, first published in 2007, has sold more than 4 million copies to date. Guinness World Records' worldwide television programs reach over 750 million viewers annually and more than 3.7 million people subscribe to the GWR YouTube channel, which enjoys more than 328 million views per year. The GWR website receives over 20.5 million visitors annually, and we have over 15 million fans on Facebook.

About Ben Caballero and HomesUSA.com®

Ben Caballero holds the current Guinness World Record title for "Most annual home sale transactions through MLS by an individual sell side real estate agent." Ranked by REAL Trends as America's top real estate agent for home sales by since 2013, Caballero is considered the most productive real estate agent in U.S. history. He is the only agent to exceed $1 billion in residential sales transactions in a single year, a feat first achieved in 2015 and repeated each year until 2018 when he achieved more than $2 billion. An award-winning innovator, Caballero is the founder and CEO of HomesUSA.com, Inc., works with more than 60 home builders in Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. He recently released a podcast series available on iTunes and Google Play. Learn more at HomesUSA.com |Twitter: @bcaballero - @HomesUSA | Facebook: /HomesUSAdotcom.

Note: You may contact Ben Caballero directly on his cell at (214) 616-9222 or by email at ben@homesusa.com.

The Newsroom for the media is at http://homesusa.com/press-kit

Images of Ben Caballero holding his Guinness World Record Certificate are here:

Ben Caballero Guinness World Record Holder – high res, horizontal (2400 x 1800) 300 dpi 3MB

Ben Caballero Guinness World Record Holder – high res, vertical (1800 x 2400) 300 dpi 3MB

Ben Caballero Guinness World Record Holder – web image, horizontal (640 x 480) 96 dpi 76 K

Ben Caballero Guinness World Record Holder – web image, vertical (480 x 640) 96 dpi 83K

Infographic of Ben Caballero achievements (may be used in whole or part)

Podcast – Ben Caballero: Real Estate Lessons from the #1 Ranked Agent in the U.S.

Kevin Hawkins

206-866-1220

kevin@wavgroup.com

Related Images

ben-caballero.jpg

Ben Caballero

Ben Caballero of HomesUSA.com in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, has been honored by Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, for selling 5,801 homes last year.

Related Links

Ben Caballlero

HomesUSA.com

SOURCE HomesUSA.com

Related Links

https://homesusa.com

