Real Estate and Finance Lawyer Lee D. Edelson Joins Federman Steifman LLP as Partner in New York Office

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Federman Steifman LLP announced today that real estate and finance lawyer Lee D. Edelson joined the firm as Partner. Mr. Edelson will be resident in the firm's New York office.

Mr. Edelson has extensive experience representing both institutional and non-institutional clients in a broad array of asset classes including multifamily, mixed-use and office buildings, industrial properties, shopping centers, retail and commercial condominiums, development sites, hotels, restaurants and commercial/retail properties.

Mr. Edelson's practice has a particular focus on acquisitions, financings and sales of single-assets and/or portfolios, ground leases, commercial and office leases, construction matters and joint ventures with respect to all asset classes located throughout the United States. In addition, Mr. Edelson advises not-for-profit organizations, including museums, synagogues and churches, with respect to corporate governance matters and providing counsel with respect to the redevelopment of its property through joint ventures with developers and obtaining attorney general and state court approvals, where required.

"Michael Federman and I were introduced on a recent transaction. Each of us appreciated the other's manner and working style. We quickly realized that our practices are very compatible," noted Edelson. "Federman Steifman LLP has a top-flight real estate and finance practice with a wide array of clients including financial institutions, developers and high net worth families that is very consistent with my practice," he added.

"Lee is a perfect fit for our firm," said Andrew Lampert, the managing partner of the firm's Chicago office. "The addition of Lee to our team enables us to deepen our relationships with existing clients across all asset classes and attract new clients seeking high quality, cost effective legal representation on complex matters," he added.

Prior to joining Federman Steifman LLP, Lee D. Edelson was a Partner at Donovan LLP, a real estate law firm in New York. Mr. Edelson has handled notable engagements and transactions in the recent past including a $57,000,000 construction financing for a mixed-use project containing residential, retail and community facility space to be constructed in lower Manhattan and the counseling of a synagogue located on upper west side of Manhattan in connection with the sale, leaseback, redevelopment and conversion of its property into a condominium regime composed of, among other things, a community facility space to house the synagogue, and a residential component to be rented and/or sold as individual apartment units by the developer.

Mr. Edelson earned a B.B.A. in Finance, Investment and Banking from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School, cum laude. Mr. Edelson resides in Short Hills, New Jersey with his wife and two young children.

About Federman Steifman LLP

Federman Steifman LLP is a law firm specializing in complex and sophisticated real estate, structured finance and corporate transactions. Federman Steifman LLP's attorneys represent major international, national, regional and local underwriters, investment banks, private equity firms, hedge funds, asset managers, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies, Fortune 500 companies, credit enhancers, pension funds, insurance companies, private, public and institutional real estate owners and developers, contractors, tax credit and other equity syndicators and investors, banks, non-bank credit companies, mortgage bankers, savings and loan associations, mezzanine lenders, preferred equity investors, utility companies, cooperative corporations, condominium associations, telecommunications companies, family limited partnerships, trusts and estates, high net worth individuals, executives and state and local governments.



Federman Steifman LLP is headquartered in New York with offices in Chicago, IL, Washington, D.C., Phoenix, AZ , Short Hills, NJ and Darien, CT. In 2018, Federman Steifman LLP closed over $7,000,000,000 of real estate financings, sales and acquisitions.

For more information, visit www.federmansteifman.com or contact Yesenia Bueno, Director of Operations at 212-994-9963.

SOURCE Federman Steifman LLP

