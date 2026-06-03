Real Estate Expert Teresa Liepman Shares Step-By-Step Guide for Preparing Homes for Showings in HelloNation

TEXARKANA, Texas , June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- What steps should a homeowner take to make their property stand out during showings? Teresa Liepman, a trusted real estate agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Infinity, answers this question in her article, Home Seller's Step-By-Step Guide to Preparing for Showings, featured in HelloNation. Her advice provides homeowners with a clear process for preparing a family home for sale, helping them reduce stress and increase their chances of attracting potential buyers in today's real estate market.

Teresa Liepman, Real Estate Agent Speed Speed

Liepman explains that first impressions begin outside the home. Improving curb appeal is one of the easiest home improvements that can make a property stand out during open houses. Trimming trees, clearing walkways, and polishing front door hardware all create an inviting exterior that welcomes visitors before they even step inside.

Inside, small maintenance tasks go a long way. Fixing leaky faucets, replacing light bulbs, or securing loose cabinet handles helps buyers see a property as well-maintained. Sellers who want to sell a house quickly should not overlook these details, as neglect can raise doubts about the home's overall condition.

Deep cleaning is the next important step. Kitchens and bathrooms must be spotless, as these areas influence buyer demand more than almost any other part of the house. Clean counters, sparkling sinks, and freshly wiped mirrors instill confidence in anyone considering selling or buying a home. Neutral scents are best, since strong odors can distract from the good news of a fresh, well-kept space.

After cleaning, sellers should create a sense of openness. Depersonalizing a family home by storing away personal photos and thinning out closets makes it easier for potential buyers to picture themselves living there. Removing extra furniture can make rooms feel more spacious, a detail that matters as buyers compare one median sales price to another year over year.

Lighting also influences how buyers experience a property. Liepman recommends maximizing natural light by opening blinds and pairing it with soft indoor lighting. A comfortable temperature throughout the home ensures visitors feel at ease, whether they are just starting their search or actively ready to sell a house and move forward.

Safety and privacy remain important considerations when preparing for showings. Medications, personal documents, and valuables should be stored out of sight. Sellers who keep their spaces secure can focus on showcasing their home improvements rather than worrying about what is left behind.

Kitchens and bathrooms deserve extra attention when staging. Fresh towels, clutter-free counters, and neatly arranged spaces give buyers confidence in the property's condition. These details reinforce the image of a home for sale that has been carefully maintained, reducing concerns about future mortgage balance obligations or unexpected repair costs.

Pet owners need to take additional steps before showings. Clean litter boxes, tidy pet areas, and arrangements to remove animals during visits ensure that potential buyers stay focused on the home rather than distractions. This preparation allows the house to appeal to the widest range of visitors during open houses.

Liepman also encourages homeowners to establish a consistent routine before leaving the property for a showing. Turning on lights, opening blinds, and keeping rooms fresh and organized ensure the home is always presented in its best condition. Sellers who follow this method put themselves in a better position to sell their house quickly while meeting buyer demand in a competitive real estate market.

Preparing for showings is about more than presentation. It is about creating a space where buyers can imagine themselves living, making monthly payments, and building home equity over time. As Liepman explains in Home Seller's Step-By-Step Guide to Preparing for Showings, the effort put into these details helps sellers highlight their property's strengths, making it easier to sell and move on to the next chapter.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative "edvertising" approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

SOURCE HelloNation