The Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence Revolutionizes the Real Estate Industry with A.I. Certified Agent 2.0

CLEVELAND, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The last twelve months have felt like years for traditional real estate agents. The NAR lawsuit, shrinking inventory, and agents leaving the business at record levels. However, as one ship sinks, another is on the rise. 2023 was undoubtedly the year of the AI Certified Agent.

Real Estate Industry Celebrates 1 Year of the AI Certified Agent Nick Krem, CEO - Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence

An unlikely story, the Krem brothers, Nick and Michael, founded the Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence amidst drastic market shifts. Revolutionary, maybe. Innovative, definitely. Just look at their accomplishments within the first year of opening enrollment; they created the world's first AI certification for real estate agents, ranked top 5 in Custom Chat GPTs for real estate with the launch of their proprietary AI technology, "My Listing Buddy," all while enrolling over 750 students in 8 countries and 45 states.

Some are calling the AI Certified Agent the perfect combination between artificial intelligence and humanity. Others simply boast about selling their home for top dollar and above asking price while working with an AI Certified Agent. One thing is certain, 2023 was just the beginning for AI Certified Agents.

Just ask CEO and co-founder of the Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence, Nick Krem, about the future of AI in real estate:

Krem states, "If you think a solo agent can't out-market the biggest teams using AI, you're in for a rude awakening. The real market shift is going to be the AI Certified Agent replacing traditional real estate agents."

His statement echoes the same sentiment as billionaire CEO, Sam Altman of OpenAI:

Altman states, "In my little groupchat with my tech CEO friends, there's this betting pool for the first year that there is a one-person billion-dollar company. Which would have been unimaginable without AI and now will happen."

It's easy to see why real estate agents are flocking to become AI Certified Agents and homeowners can't seem to resist working with them.

Wielding the infinite power of artificial intelligence, uniquely crafted to fill the needs of a buyer or seller, AI Certified Agents are achieving their clients' goals with less time behind their computers doing busy work.

Everyone has felt those long days of endless to-do-lists while simultaneously feeling as if nothing got done whatsoever. Both buyers and sellers alike are sick and tired of working with traditional agents who can't manage their workload.

Next for the Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence is their AI Certified Agent 2.0 program. All the insights they've gained while working hands-on with agents in communities across the world are being put into a simple-to-use and power-packed certification in 2024.

AI Certified Agents have been making history in the real estate industry over the past year. Keep your eye out from this elite group of agents in 2024. AI is easily the greatest technological advancement in the history of our planet and AI Certified Agent 2.0 is leading the way.

https://krem.ai/certified-agent-enrollment

Media Contact:

Nick Krem

216-534-3258

[email protected]

SOURCE Krem Institute of Artificial Intelligence