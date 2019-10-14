Real Estate Industry Leader, Century 21 Nachman Realty, Chooses To Renew Long-Term With Century 21 Real Estate

MADISON, N.J., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barry Nachman, Broker/Owner: "We're known in local communities as a company that cares about people, first and foremost, and no other real estate brand better protects that legacy and our family-oriented culture than the CENTURY 21® brand. Together, by leveraging the platform, learning, and innovation afforded through our franchise affiliation, and the products and services we provide on the local level, our relentless sales professionals will be best positioned to continue to deliver extraordinary experiences to the families and individuals, and those serving our great nation, throughout Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina."

Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that CENTURY 21 Nachman Realty, an industry leader with seven offices and more than 250 affiliated agents, has renewed its franchise agreement and overall commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences to home buyers, sellers and investors throughout Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina. Broker-Owners Helen, Barry and Susan Nachman and longtime General Manager, Bob Burch, after careful consideration of the brokerage models available in the market, agreed that the CENTURY 21 brand is the best option for the company's homebuying and selling clients, and for their affiliated agents.

"To have an industry-giant, and community-first professional services organization that has made a positive impact for more than 60 years on the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, including our nation's heroes, say that you are what's best for their future, now that is validating," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Helen Nachman is a legend, and her leadership team is unequalled in giving 121% to the pursuit of excellence on behalf of their agents and their homebuying, selling and investor clients."

About CENTURY 21 Nachman Realty

CENTURY 21 Nachman Realty has been in the full-service real estate business in Hampton Roads Virginia and Northeastern North Carolina since 1958. The company has seven offices in Hampton Roads and Northeastern North Carolina.

About Century 21 Real Estate LLC

The approximately 130,000 independent sales professionals in approximately 10,000 offices spanning 82 countries and territories in the CENTURY 21 System live their mission everyday: to defy mediocrity and deliver extraordinary experiences. By consistently chasing excellence, giving 121% and always elevating, the CENTURY 21 brand is helping its affiliated brokers/agents to be the first choice for real estate consumers and industry professionals worldwide. Century 21 Real Estate has numerous websites to help answer specific consumer needs. They are century21.com, century21.com/global, century21.com/commercial,

century21.com/finehomes, and century21.com/espanol.

Century 21 Real Estate LLC is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global leader in real estate franchising and provider of real estate brokerage, relocation and settlement services.

