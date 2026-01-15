Real Estate Investors Account For 34% Of Q3 2025 Home Purchases According To BatchData

Five states represent one-third of investor-owned properties; small investors maintain 90%+ market share.

PHOENIX, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Real estate investors purchased over 34% of all single-family residential properties sold in the third quarter of 2025, the highest percentage in five years, according to the Q3 2025 Investor Pulse™ Report from BatchData. This share increased from 33% in Q2 2025 and rose nearly eight points from 25.5% in Q3 2024. Currently, investors own roughly 18% of the nation's 86 million single-family homes.

Percentage of Homes Purchased by Investors Percentage of Investor-Owned Homes

The Investor Pulse Report, prepared with business intelligence firm CJ Patrick Company, analyzes ownership patterns and transaction trends to deliver actionable insights for real estate professionals and policymakers.

"Two seemingly incongruous trends continue to show themselves," said BatchData Co-Founder and President Ivo Draginov. "While the percentage of homes purchased by investors rose to a five-year high, the actual number of homes purchased was 23,000 fewer than a year ago. This suggests the higher percentage is due to traditional homeowners retreating from the market rather than overly aggressive investor activity."

Small Investors Lead; Institutional Portfolios Shrink

The market remains dominated by small-scale participants. Investors owning one to five properties hold nearly 92% of all investor-owned single-family homes, while those with six to 10 properties hold 4%. Conversely, institutional investors owning 1,000+ properties account for just 2% of the market. Q3 2025 marked the seventh consecutive quarter where these large entities sold more properties (5,798) than they acquired (4,663).

Regional Concentrations and Tourist Hotspots

Five states—Texas, California, Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia—account for one-third of the nation's investor-owned inventory. Texas leads with 1.4 million homes, followed by California (1.2 million) and Florida (1 million).

While these states have high populations, investor favor is evident: North Carolina (25%), Georgia (19%), and Texas (18.2%) all exceed the national average for investor ownership. Additionally, tourist-heavy states show high concentrations, led by Wyoming (30.9%), Maine (29.76%), and Montana (26.78%).

Metro Market Insights

Investors own at least 18% of single-family homes in 48 of the 100 largest U.S. metros. The Southeast remains the primary focus, hosting six of the top 10 markets. Asheville, NC, recorded the highest concentration at 30%, followed by Las Vegas (26%) and Memphis (26%). Institutional investors are most active in Jacksonville (2.67%) and Atlanta (2.63%).

