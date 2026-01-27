Real Estate Limited Partnership Institute (RELPI) Announces Global Real Assets Investors Summit: Gravitas℠

Slated for February 2027 in Miami

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Real Estate Limited Partnership Institute (RELPI)® today announced the launch of GRAVITAS(℠) — the Global Real Assets Investors Summit, a new flagship conference debuting in February 2027 at a one-of-a-kind venue in Miami, Florida.

Designed as a next-generation convening for institutional capital, GRAVITAS will bring together a highly curated consortium of institutional investors and leading consultants responsible for allocating trillions of dollars across global real assets. Built upon RELPI's proven foundation, the summit will feature a tightly structured program shaped directly by the perspectives of these allocators through a mix of panels, fireside conversations, and intentional networking.

Derived from the Latin grav•i•tas — meaning serious, important, and intelligent — GRAVITAS reflects the caliber of conversation, insight, and leadership the summit aims to deliver. The two-day event will combine substantive, forward-looking discussion with organized meet-and-greet sessions, providing participants with dedicated time to engage directly with the limited partners and advisors shaping real assets strategy across global markets.

"GRAVITAS represents a meaningful expansion of RELPI's mission," said Jonathan Schein, RELPI's CEO and Founder. "As the real assets landscape grows more complex and global, we believe there is a critical need for a forum that prioritizes depth, perspective, and trust — and that's exactly what this summit is designed to deliver."

The launch of GRAVITAS coincides with RELPI's fifth anniversary, marking a significant milestone in the organization's growth. In 2025 alone, RELPI hosted 15 meetings worldwide, including its expansion into the Middle East with a convening in Abu Dhabi, further cementing its global footprint.

True to RELPI's ethos, GRAVITAS will maintain a deliberately limited and exclusive audience, ensuring meaningful dialogue and high-value engagement. Attendance will be by invitation and early interest is encouraged.

Additional details regarding programming, venue, and participation will be shared in the coming months.

About RELPI®

The Real Estate Limited Partnership Institute (RELPI)® is a global platform dedicated to convening institutional investors, fund managers, operating companies, and advisors in curated, intimate, and trusted settings. Through high-value meetings, conferences, and bespoke experiences, RELPI leverages proximity and purposeful design to foster meaningful connections and advance real assets investment dialogue worldwide.

