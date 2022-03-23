Real Estate Software Market Size to Grow by USD 3.82 Bn| 31% of the growth to originate from North America| Technavio

Vendor Insights

The real Estate Software Market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Altus Group Ltd.

AppFolio Inc.

Autodesk Inc.

CoStar Group Inc.

Fiserv Inc.

International Business Machines Corp.

LanTrax Inc.

Oracle Corp.

SAP SE

Yardi Systems Inc.

Geographical Market Analysis

North America will provide maximum growth opportunities in Real Estate Software Market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 31% of the global market growth. In North America, the United States is the most important market for real estate software. The growth of the market in this region would be slower than that of the European and APAC regions. Over the projection period, the rising demand for hours in the United States will aid the expansion of the real estate software market in North America.

Furthermore, countries such as North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for Real Estate Software Market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/real-estate-software-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

During the projection period, the cloud-based segment's share of the real estate software market will expand significantly. The adoption of cloud-based deployment is driven by factors such as minimal initial investments, relatively quick implementation, low maintenance costs, easy accessibility, and scalability.

Key Market Drivers & Challenges:

The growing middle-class population in Asia, South America, the Middle East, and Africa is predicted to boost the worldwide real estate software business. Factors such as rapidly expanding economic activities in developing economies such as China, India, Argentina, Indonesia, and South Africa have resulted in considerable increases in per capita income in such countries.

However, the growing popularity of open-source real estate management software is predicted to pose a significant challenge to the worldwide real estate software business. Open-source software can be simply downloaded and is freely available on the Internet. Instead of paying for software, users can use open-source software. Open-source software provides cost savings and scalability in addition to being transparent due to the availability of source code.

Real Estate Software Market Value Chain Analysis

In order to optimize profit margins and evaluate company plans, an end-to-end understanding of the value chain is required. During the projected period, the data in our value chain analysis segment can assist vendors to reduce costs and improving customer service.

The value chain of the application software market includes the following core components:

Inputs

Operations

Marketing and sales

Service

Innovation

Customize Your Report

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

