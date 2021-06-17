Real Estate Technology Leader SentriLock Continues Strong Growth With Addition of National Sales Director

"Andrew is a positive and energetic leader with a deep understanding of our technology and customer needs," said SentriLock CEO and Founder Scott Fisher. "We are excited to work with Andrew as our new sales director as our organization continues rapid growth, and are confident that SentriLock will be well-positioned to thrive in the years to come under his sales leadership."

Prior to joining SentriLock, Sims worked with the Birmingham Association of REALTORS® as the Director of Marketing Communications, with previous tenures as Chief Executive Officer for the Dayton Area Board of REALTORS®, and most recently, the Raleigh Regional Association of REALTORS®. Sims has been a SentriLock customer for over five years, and is an avid fan of SentriLock's lockbox, showing service and experience management solutions.

"I appreciate the board's confidence in me, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead such a customer-focused and innovative organization," said Sims. "It's going to be an amazing time as SentriLock continues the launch of SentriGuard® and SentriKey Showing Service®, two very important technology advancements for the real estate industry."

As National Sales Director, Sims will work closely with Association leadership, real estate industry vendors, and partners to guide SentriLock's long-term growth and success of current and new product and solution sales.

As a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Association of REALTORS® – America's largest trade association representing more than 1.4 million members – SentriLock is one of the most trusted solution providers in the real estate industry. Founded in 2002, SentriLock serves more than 400,000 REALTORS®, and has powered more than 10 million home sales.

In the first five months of 2021, SentriLock introduced two new real estate solutions designed to create great experiences for real estate professionals, buyers, and sellers. SentriGuard® , the company's flagship electronic lockbox, is packed with industry-first technology and easy-to-use features that make it the most secure and reliable lockbox on the market. The lockbox is notable for being designed and assembled in America. SentriKey Showing Service® is the industry's only combined lockbox and showing service solution for managing home showings, property access, and client communication. With the SentriKey Showing Service®, real estate professionals can schedule and manage showings from a simple dashboard, maintain their client roster, share listings with clients, view property details and notifications, open the lockbox, and much more using SentriLock's best-in-class technology. With SAM™, the industry's first AI-powered virtual assistant, users can automatically reschedule showings.

Sims' hire marks the start of an ambitious expansion of the company's Cincinnati-based workforce, thanks in part to an Ohio state job creation tax credit program announced in May. Additional information about careers at SentriLock can be found at www.sentrilock.com/careers/ .

