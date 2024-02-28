Real Estate Veteran Evan Levy Joins Amherst as Vice Chairman

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Amherst Group ("Amherst"), a real estate investment, development, and operating platform, today announced that Evan Levy has joined the firm as Vice Chairman and member of the Executive Committee, effective immediately. In this newly created role, Mr. Levy will work alongside Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer Sean Dobson on strategic and operational initiatives as the firm continues to evolve and expand upon its growing platform. He will be based out of the firm's New York City office.

Evan Levy

Mr. Levy brings nearly three decades of industry expertise representing and advising some of the largest national and international real estate companies on their most complex real estate transactions. He joins Amherst from international law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP ("Weil") where he has served as Co-Head of the firm's Real Estate Group since 2019. While at Weil, Mr. Levy was recognized twice as a Law360 Real Estate MVP, and his team was recognized three times as the Law360 Real Estate Practice Group of the Year, among other national and international awards. Prior to Weil, Mr. Levy spent 21 years at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where he also was recognized as a Law360 Real Estate MVP and held senior management positions, including serving on the firm's management committee, chairing the firm's global finance and audit committee, and leading the firm's real estate capital market practice. He has been repeatedly recognized as a leading lawyer in real estate finance by Chambers and Partners.

"As one of the foremost experts and real estate lawyers in the industry, Evan is uniquely positioned to identify and capitalize on strategic initiatives that further optimize our investment platform," said Mr. Dobson. "Adding a leader of Evan's caliber demonstrates the strength of Amherst's platform and growth potential, and I am thrilled to welcome him to our team."

"Having worked closely with Sean Dobson for over a decade, I've experienced firsthand the power of the Amherst platform at work," said Mr. Levy. "The team's unique ability to identify and capture high-barrier, high-complexity investment opportunities that generate alpha at scale is what drove me to Amherst, and I look forward to playing a role in the continued strategic evolution of the firm as a real estate and capital markets leader."

Mr. Levy received his Bachelor of Arts from the University of Albany. He earned his Master of Business Administration from Union College and his Juris Doctor from Albany Law School of Union University.

About Amherst

The Amherst Group ("Amherst") is a diversified data-driven investment management platform at the crossroads of global capital markets and U.S. real estate, offering strategies up and down the real estate capital stack. Amherst manages $18 billion* of AUM deployed across real estate equity and debt strategies in single-family rental (SFR), commercial real estate (CRE), and mortgage-backed securities (MBS). Today, Amherst has more than 1,000 global personnel working to create value and provide an excellent experience for the investors, residents, and communities it serves. To learn more, visit Amherst.com.

*As of September 30, 2023

Media Contact:

Taylor Evans, Director of External Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE The Amherst Group