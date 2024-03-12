Real Isolates and Sanctuary Medicinals Announce Launch of Smokenol™-Infused Product Lines

WOBURN, Mass., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Medicinals is pleased to announce an exciting new partnership with Real Isolates, utilizing their patented Smokenol™ cannabis smoke extraction process for infusion in select Sanctuary products.

Founded in 2015, Sanctuary Medicinals is a cannabis company that strives to provide medical and recreational marijuana of the highest quality and consistency to the patients and consumers of Massachusetts in a safe and welcoming atmosphere. Sanctuary's goal is to continuously look for ways to improve and enhance our products, and bring its cannabis products to the next level. Partnering with Real Isolates is a perfect example of that commitment.

WHAT IS SMOKENOL™?

SMOKENOL™ – "Feels More Like Smoking"

Products containing Smokenol™ cannabis smoke extract feel different because of their unique diversity and balance of cannabinoids. Conventional cannabis edibles, topicals and vapes are made from cannabinoids extracted from the "raw" plant, which are then heated at the lowest temperature necessary to activate potency while still preserving the THC. These extracts consist predominantly of THC but do not contain the richer diversity and balance of cannabinoids created by the heat necessary to make Smokenol™ cannabis smoke extract.

"WE SMOKED IT FOR YOU."™ Additionally, the Smokenol™ extraction method leaves behind undesirable compounds in smoke, enabling products that combine a rich diversity of cannabinoids from smoke with cleaner and more versatile consumption methods.

The initial Sanctuary Smokenol™-infused products currently slated for a mid-March release include its widely popular Extra-Strength Transdermal Gel as well as melatonin-free Sleep Capsules and Liquid Shatter Sleep Vapes, with more products under development.

Why this partnership? Co-Founder of Real Isolates, Andy Westerkamp, explains "Real Isolates and Sanctuary Medicinals prioritize quality of life for patients and consumers. Our companies share an appreciation for the importance of science and compassion in the formulation of products as demonstrated by Sanctuary Medicinals' broad offerings of unique premium extracts and products and Real Isolates' ongoing research into the diverse composition of cannabinoids in cannabis smoke." Alex Hildrith, Laboratory Director for Sanctuary adds, "Sanctuary's lab team is very excited to announce our official partnership with Real Isolates. Their system for gathering and isolating the wide variety of cannabinoids that give smoking cannabis its distinct effects opens up a plethora of new formulation options for us, with both psychoactive and non-psychoactive medically beneficial applications."

ABOUT SANCTUARY MEDICINALS:

Serving both the medical and recreational cannabis communities, Sanctuary's goal is to help provide wellness and happiness. At each of the four Sanctuary locations (Woburn, Gardner, Brookline and Danvers), you will find knowledgeable staff members guided by compassionate service and expertise, helping consumers of all types to select the best choices from its exceptional, pharmaceutical-grade line of products. From handpicked flower to a variety of tinctures, edibles and topicals, everything on Sanctuary shelves is lab-tested and unit-dosed to ensure safety, consistency and quality. Please note: Woburn and Gardner serve both the medical and recreational communities, Danvers is medical only and Brookline is recreational only. For more information please visit www.sanctuarymed.com.

ABOUT REAL ISOLATES, LLC:

Real Isolates pursues research to better understand the therapeutic profiles of traditional medicines by looking beyond individual "active" secondary metabolites and into specific formulations including rare, often overlooked compounds. Our patented method extracts unique formulations of secondary metabolites from the smoke of plants and fungi. Real Isolate's current focus is on understanding how cannabinoids extracted from cannabis smoke differ from those extracted by conventional methods. Visit www.smokenol.com to learn more.

SOURCE Sanctuary Medicinals