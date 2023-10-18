Sanctuary Cannabis Celebrates Dual Grand Openings of Medical Cannabis Dispensaries: 20th in Hallandale Beach and 21st in Sarasota, Florida

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis, a pioneering force in the medical cannabis industry, is excited to announce the simultaneous grand openings of two new dispensary locations in Hallandale Beach and Sarasota, Florida, on October 21, 2023. These expansions reflect Sanctuary Cannabis's mission to provide premium medical cannabis products and make a positive impact on patients' lives.

Sanctuary Cannabis Hallandale Beach

701 W Hallandale Beach Blvd #A111 Hallandale Beach, Florida 33009

(Intersection: Hallandale Beach Blvd and US-1)

M-T 9am-8pm

W-Saturday 9am-8:30pm

Sunday 10am-6pm

Sanctuary Cannabis Sarasota

1199 N Washington Blvd Sarasota, Florida 34236

(Intersection: North Washington Blvd and 12th Street)

M-T 9am-8pm

W-Saturday 9am-8:30pm

Sunday 10am-6pm

Strategically selected for easy patient access and convenience, these locations represent our commitment to expanding access to high-quality medical cannabis and compassionate patient care across the state of Florida.

"We are thrilled to introduce Sanctuary Cannabis to the vibrant communities of Hallandale Beach and Sarasota," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Cannabis. "Our dual grand openings signify our dedication to providing compassionate care to patients in need."

Sanctuary Cannabis is a trailblazer in the medical cannabis industry, offering a comprehensive selection of top-tier products, including flower, vapes, concentrates, edibles, and more. Our expansion into Hallandale Beach and Sarasota underscores our mission to help more patients gain access to the benefits of medical cannabis.

"Our team is excited to connect with the community, offer education about medical cannabis, and provide a welcoming environment where patients can receive the care they deserve."

The grand opening events will feature food trucks, local doctors on-site to provide information and an opportunity for the community to explore the new dispensaries. Sanctuary Cannabis is dedicated to fostering positive relationships within the communities it serves and supporting local initiatives.

For more information about Sanctuary Cannabis and the dual grand openings in Hallandale Beach and Sarasota, please visit www.sanctuarycannabis.com

About Sanctuary Cannabis

Sanctuary Medicinals has rebranded its Florida operations to Sanctuary Cannabis. Sanctuary Cannabis, DBA Sanctuary, is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

