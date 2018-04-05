Real Madrid Has Received the Nine Values Cup

The Cup is awarded on an anual basis for the greatest commitment to the values of the Football for Friendship programme: friendship, equality, fairness, health, peace, devotion, victory, traditions, and honour. Young Ambassadors of the Football for Friendship programme arrived in Madrid to hand over the award: Albert Zinnatov from Russia, Emmeke Henschen from the Netherlands, as well as Paul Puig Montana from Spain.

The Nine Values Cup holders are Barcelona (Spain, 2015), Bayern (Germany, 2016), and Al Wahda (Syria, 2016), CF Real Madrid (Spain, 2017).

In 2018, the Football for Friendship programme unites 211 countries and regions all over the world. Its final events will be held in Moscow from 8 to 15 June and will be timed to coincide with the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"The Spanish Club's fund, the Real Madrid Foundation was created in 1998 and in their 20 years has benefit more than 800.000 boys and girls at risk of exclussion using sports as an educational tool for integration and cooperation. Today Real Madrid Foundation is implementing more than 450 social-sports projects around the world. We work in 77 countries, including Russia. To receive such an award as the Nine Values Cup is a great honor for us. After all, children themselves chose the Real Madrid, and Real Madrid Foundation works for the children, improving their lives," said Executive Vice President of the Real Madrid Foundation Enrique Sanchez.

"I am very proud that my team has won the Gallini World Cup. It's a great chance to prove yourself! Right after that match I went to see my mates from the Football for Friendship programme. I am extremely lucky to be the part of such a wonderful project! And I am happy that today I came here to give the award to the CF Real Madrid on behalf of the children of the whole world," said Emmeke Henschen (Netherlands), 15 years old.

Official website: https://www.gazprom-football.com/en/home.htm

SOURCE Gazprom Football for Friendship