REAL Meals Launches with 1 Million Meal Pledge in Partnership with Feeding America, Russell Wilson, and Ciara

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- REAL SLX today announced the launch of REAL Meals, a new hunger-relief initiative kicking off with a 1,000,000 meal pledge* in partnership with Feeding America. The 2026 campaign will be co-captained by philanthropists Super Bowl Champion Russell Wilson, and multi-platinum, GRAMMY-winning artist Ciara, in an effort to ensure everyone across the United States has access to nutritious food. REAL Meals will officially launch on Saturday, February 7, 2026, during the REAL Power Breakfast. As part of the activation, Wilson and Ciara will serve a limited-edition REAL Meals Smoothie, with 100 meals* donated to Feeding America for each smoothie served.

Hunger remains a significant challenge across the United States. More than 48 million people — including approximately 14 million children — experience food insecurity, underscoring the ongoing need for large-scale, community-driven support. Through its nationwide network of food banks and partner agencies, Feeding America continues to deliver meals to tens of millions of people each year as demand for assistance remains elevated.

"It's a true honor to be partnering with Feeding America once again, alongside Russell and Ciara" said Kenny Dichter, Founder and Chairman of REAL SLX. "REAL Meals is built around a simple idea - use our platform responsibly, set a clear goal, and turn participation into real support to help people bring home food to their families."

Feeding America will oversee meal distribution through its trusted national network, ensuring that every donation directly translates into food for people facing hunger. REAL SLX will fund, produce, and execute the initiative, with a model designed to scale beyond a single event.

"When we unite with a shared mission and work together, each donation, each volunteer, each rescued meal brings us closer to our goal of an America where no one is hungry," said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, Feeding America chief executive officer. "REAL SLX is a great example of the type of partnership and commitment required. We are incredibly thankful for Kenny and his team and for Russell and Ciara for joining our cause."

REAL Meals builds on REAL SLX's history of impact-driven initiatives and reinforces the belief that when the right partners come together, meaningful outcomes follow.

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Feeding America

Rooted in the voices of neighbors facing hunger, Feeding America® unites communities through a nationwide network to ensure everyone has access to food and a thriving future. As part of a network of 250+ food banks, 20+ statewide food bank associations, 10+ regional co-ops and 60,000+ agency partners, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 5.9 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

About REAL SLX

REAL SLX is a global sports and lifestyle experience club that creates and curates bespoke real-life experiences, best-in-class hospitality, exclusive offerings, and exceptional benefits for its individual members and corporate partners. As part of the platform, REAL JET offers a next-generation private aviation experience built on the pillars of service, simplicity, and community — providing flexible, on-demand access to private aircraft with no memberships or long-term commitments. Together, REAL SLX and REAL JET connect members to the right events, the right aircraft, and the right people — creating meaningful connections and lasting memories. For more information, visit: http://realslx.com

About the Why Not You Foundation

Founded by Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur Russell Wilson and award-winning artist and philanthropist Ciara the Why Not You Foundation is dedicated to empowering today's youth to lead with a "Why Not You?" mindset. The Foundation works to create real, measurable change by increasing access to education, advancing children's health initiatives, and fighting food insecurity in communities across the country.

Learn more at whynotyoufdn.org

Follow REAL SLX on social media: @realslxofficial (Instagram) @realslx (Facebook) @real_slx (Twitter) @real-slx (LinkedIn)

Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE REAL SLX