Real Property Management Metro Detroit Acquired, Plans to Grow Business

News provided by

RPM Metro Detroit

03 Nov, 2023, 09:23 ET

TROY, Mich., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Property Management Metro Detroit is the full-service property management company that works with investors, individuals and their tenants to maximum values, improve real estate portfolios and ensure satisfaction for residents. Today the company announced a change to its management bringing new investment and allowing the 25-year-old firm to continue its recent growth trajectory.

"Whether you're an investor with dozens of homes or you have a single property to rent, Real Property Management Metro Detroit is a one-stop shop that handles all aspects of property management to provide owners with peace-of-mind," said Jeff Hurley, a seasoned entrepreneur who recently purchased RPM Metro Detroit and now serves as its CEO. "At the same time, we work closely with tenants to manage their needs and ensure their satisfaction. Renting is a symbiotic relationship, and RPM is a proven-leader in creating win-win opportunities for investors and their customers."

RPM's professional staff uses a boots-on-the-ground approach to manage all facets of the landlord-tenant relationship while also providing a host of centralized services and reporting to transparently communicate with property owners. Headquartered in Troy, MI., RPM Metro Detroit manages hundreds of properties in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties. The company has experienced double-digit growth each of the past several years.

"What differentiates RPM Metro Detroit is the relationships the company has developed over the years with communities and municipalities and with professional contractors who are always quick to answer our call," Hurley said. "RPM's dedicated team has been steadily growing its business and reputation in the industry, so I'm excited to have the opportunity to take the company to the next level."

RPM Metro Detroit currently has 15 employees in Troy and is further supported by its national relationships with other Real Property Management agencies throughout the country. The company plans to maintain its current staff structure while hiring additional employees and continues to refine its industry-leading management and reporting technologies.

"Many real estate investors don't live locally. That's why our comprehensive reporting with around-the-clock-access is such a valued asset. At RPM Metro Detroit, we do everything we can to take the headaches out of property management," Hurley said.

More about RPM Metro Detroit here. Service areas include Birmingham, Bloomfield, Dearborn, Eastpointe, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Redford, Roseville, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy and dozens more.   

SOURCE RPM Metro Detroit

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.