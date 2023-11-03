Real Property Management Metro Detroit Acquired, Plans to Grow Business

TROY, Mich., Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Property Management Metro Detroit is the full-service property management company that works with investors, individuals and their tenants to maximum values, improve real estate portfolios and ensure satisfaction for residents. Today the company announced a change to its management bringing new investment and allowing the 25-year-old firm to continue its recent growth trajectory.

"Whether you're an investor with dozens of homes or you have a single property to rent, Real Property Management Metro Detroit is a one-stop shop that handles all aspects of property management to provide owners with peace-of-mind," said Jeff Hurley, a seasoned entrepreneur who recently purchased RPM Metro Detroit and now serves as its CEO. "At the same time, we work closely with tenants to manage their needs and ensure their satisfaction. Renting is a symbiotic relationship, and RPM is a proven-leader in creating win-win opportunities for investors and their customers."

RPM's professional staff uses a boots-on-the-ground approach to manage all facets of the landlord-tenant relationship while also providing a host of centralized services and reporting to transparently communicate with property owners. Headquartered in Troy, MI., RPM Metro Detroit manages hundreds of properties in Oakland, Macomb and Wayne counties. The company has experienced double-digit growth each of the past several years.

"What differentiates RPM Metro Detroit is the relationships the company has developed over the years with communities and municipalities and with professional contractors who are always quick to answer our call," Hurley said. "RPM's dedicated team has been steadily growing its business and reputation in the industry, so I'm excited to have the opportunity to take the company to the next level."

RPM Metro Detroit currently has 15 employees in Troy and is further supported by its national relationships with other Real Property Management agencies throughout the country. The company plans to maintain its current staff structure while hiring additional employees and continues to refine its industry-leading management and reporting technologies.

"Many real estate investors don't live locally. That's why our comprehensive reporting with around-the-clock-access is such a valued asset. At RPM Metro Detroit, we do everything we can to take the headaches out of property management," Hurley said.

More about RPM Metro Detroit here. Service areas include Birmingham, Bloomfield, Dearborn, Eastpointe, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Redford, Roseville, Royal Oak, Southfield, Troy and dozens more.

SOURCE RPM Metro Detroit