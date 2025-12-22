Real Property Management Metro Detroit Realizes Strong Growth in 2025; 2026 Looks to Continue the Trend

TROY, Mich., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Property Management Metro Detroit (RPM MD) saw strong growth in 2025 with its total unit portfolio increasing by 24%, making the firm one of Southeast Michigan's largest and fastest-growing residential property management companies.

RPM MD jump-started 2025 with its acquisition of 21 Property Management, an established Troy-based management company. The acquisition increased RPM MD's total portfolio to almost 1,000 units and added four experienced professionals, increasing RPM MD's team to 20 at year's end.

Looking ahead, 2026 is expected to be another strong year for both RPM MD and the broader Metro Detroit market, which continues to see steady demand across one of the nation's largest concentrations of single-family renters. In line with national trends, RPM MD anticipates further growth in "accidental" and first-time landlords - homeowners opting to rent rather than sell in response to higher mortgage rates or shifting lifestyle needs. Those clients, the company notes, often see the greatest value from professional management. At the same time, seasoned real estate investors continue to value RPM MD's expansive network and sophisticated technological platforms.

"Our acquisition of 21 Property Management gave us a lot to absorb all at once, but with a strong team, smart use of AI and next-generation operational technologies, we were able to streamline processes and optimize resources to deliver improved service and better overall experience for both residents and owners," said President Jeff Hurley.

Throughout 2025, RPM expanded several core service platforms. The company enhanced its Wealth Optimizer tool, giving investors clearer financial insights and more actionable data to guide portfolio decisions. RPM MD also launched Ryse, a program designed to provide building owners with streamlined access to capital for property improvements and enhancement projects.

On the resident side, RPM MD introduced Flex, a payment-scheduling option that allows tenants to split fees into bi-monthly installments to better align with typical pay cycles. The company also rolled out LeaseGuard, which reduces upfront move-in costs for residents while providing insurance-backed protection for property owners, and an innovative AI Powered Assistant diagnosis system designed to strengthen its 24/7/365 property maintenance program.

"Renters and owners want clearer communication, faster responses, and more modern, flexible services," Hurley said. "We believe we've delivered on all fronts, and we're in an excellent position to continue improving our operations and growing the company."

SOURCE RPM MD