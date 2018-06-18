REAL SIMPLE Launches REAL SIMPLE Cooking School, A Digital Series Covering Cooking Tips & Techniques

NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's REAL SIMPLE today announced that it has launched REAL SIMPLE Cooking School, a new multiplatform cooking series that teaches viewers the basics of cooking and shares smart kitchen tips and inspiration for meals. REAL SIMPLE Cooking School is now available on REALSIMPLE.com/CookingSchool.

The series builds on the success of REAL SIMPLE's Facebook Live cooking videos, which currently reach an average of 85,000 viewers each week. This launch consists of a monthly live cooking show hosted by REAL SIMPLE Food Director Dawn Perry on Facebook, a hub with all the recipes and videos on REALSIMPLE.com, a dedicated Facebook Group in which members engage with each other by sharing recipes, tips and tricks, Instagram, and a rebranded print section.

"REAL SIMPLE is always looking for new ways to make women's lives easier," said Leslie Yazel, Editor-in-Chief of REAL SIMPLE. "We're thrilled to launch REAL SIMPLE Cooking School to equip audiences of all ages, backgrounds, and experiences with the tips and tools they need to cook for themselves and their families with ease."

"This new series underscores REAL SIMPLE's commitment to provide consumers and advertisers with engaging food content and practical solutions on all platforms," said Daren Mazzucca, VP and Publisher of REAL SIMPLE.

