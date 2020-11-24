Real Solutions for Employed Caregivers in COVID Crisis

When added to individual-based employee-care solutions such as flex schedules, PTO, and leaves, CareWise Solutions enrich the caregiver's working environment.

Jeannette Galvanek, CEO and Founder of CareWise Solutions, explains. "The market only offers caregiving programs for individuals that do not consider employment. Caregivers are told their dual role of taking care of a loved one is stressful, yet the customary way things are done. Then, they are told to meditate or take a bubble bath to relieve their stress. We believe their stress can be reduced at the source, by employers who provide active institutional remedies useful at work."

CareWise works directly with businesses to Preserve Employment in An Aging Society and respect employees' right to be caring family members leading their life choices.

During this holiday season, as the country copes with COVID-19, CareWise Solutions has released a package specifically for employed caregivers and families.

Ms. Galvanek adds, "Caregiving is a long-term reinvention issue that has been brought to the forefront as our nation suffers under the burden of COVID. The existing caregiving system results in higher health costs for individuals and employers. This disrupts work and takes away valuable time for caring relationships. The first step toward success is understanding the maze to advance from reacting to managing. To that end, we offer valuable, timely relief that employees and families need in this holiday season."

The Employee-Caregiver CareWise Solutions package provides a proprietary Employee-Caregiver Guide, amalgamated links to key agencies and information resources, Caregiver Planning Guides, and Expert Articles/Blogs.

This package is available for employed caregivers to purchase for themselves or as gifts during the holiday season. To acknowledge that no one is in this COVID crisis alone, CareWise offers a BOGO (buy-one-get-one-free) special limited time offer in support of colleagues, family and friends.

"It is my hope that employees with caregiving responsibilities make the second (free) copy available to a colleague who may be silently struggling with the challenges. Alternatively, team leaders offer each member of their team a copy to build shared communications abilities. Collectively, our knowledge has a domino effect in local communities. The goal is to publicly acknowledge the institutional problems, and stitch together solutions so that we can be more productive at work while providing better care to our beloved family members!" explains Galvanek.

For more information, Contact Jeannette Galvanek, Founder and CEO, CareWise Solutions.

