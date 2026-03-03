Real-World Validation: Global Air Cylinder Wheels' Air Suspension Wheel Demonstrates Strong Performance in Extreme Minnesota Mining Trial as Company Prepares The 2026 Commercial Release

Following successful sub-zero field testing, GACW advances safety-focused engineering and scaling strategy while launching its latest StartEngine Regulation CF campaign

PHOENIX, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After years of engineering development and large-scale field testing, Global Air Cylinder Wheels® (GACW), ( https://globalaircylinderwheels.com/ ), the Phoenix-based innovator behind the patented Air Suspension Wheel (ASW), has reached a key milestone in its transition from research and development to commercial deployment for 2026, following successful extreme-condition validation trials in Minnesota mining operations.

After years of engineering development and large-scale field testing, Global Air Cylinder Wheels® (GACW), (https://globalaircylinderwheels.com/), the Phoenix-based innovator behind the patented Air Suspension Wheel (ASW), has reached a key milestone in its transition from research and development to commercial deployment for 2026, following successful extreme-condition validation trials in Minnesota mining operations. The recent winter trial subjected the company's non-pneumatic mechanical wheel system to real-world operating conditions in Minnesota in December, with temperatures ranging from approximately -20°F to -40°F under full production loads and operational conditions. Testing focused on validating suspension performance, tread compounds, lubrication systems, and traction in extreme sub-zero mining conditions. The ASW performed well in the extreme cold, showing no observable degradation or failure.

"We've already proved our wheel works in the real world," said Harmen van Kamp, CEO of Global Air Cylinder Wheels. "The wheel is real. Now we're focused on making it better and preparing it for commercial release."

The company recently launched its sixth Regulation CF equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine https://www.startengine.com/offering/gacw. So far, the campaign has raised over $526,000 of its $1.4 million goal, in addition to previously raising over $9.4 million, and is scheduled to run through April 9, 2026.

The Minnesota program evaluated multiple polyurethane tread compounds with varying hardness levels. According to company leadership, all three configurations performed well in the extreme cold, showing no observable degradation or failure in suspension cylinders, O-rings, bearings, or lateral restraint systems during testing.

Cold-start performance and lubrication systems were closely monitored throughout the trial. Traction was evaluated on significant grade ramps under full payload conditions.

Unlike traditional off-the-road (OTR) tires, which are multi-ton, pressurized rubber bladders, GACW's ASW is a primarily steel-based, non-pneumatic wheel integrating nitrogen-filled suspension cylinders and dampers. The design eliminates stored energy risk associated with high-pressure tire failures and reduces exposure during maintenance procedures.

"Our focus has always been solving one of mining's most dangerous and logistically complex maintenance challenges," Van Kamp said. "Field validation under full production conditions gives operators confidence that this technology can perform where it matters most."

To support its transition to full commercial operations, GACW has expanded its operational infrastructure, including the appointment of a dedicated quality manager and the implementation of ISO-aligned quality management systems.

PO negotiations with select global mining operators are already underway, with the company entering advanced discussions for its initial commercial deployments. According to company leadership, the first phase is expected to involve approximately eight truck configurations, representing potential revenue of approximately $8 million based on initial deployment scope, with manufacturing targeted to commence mid-2026 following final purchase order execution.

As part of its commercialization strategy, GACW is introducing a "Wheels as a Service" model that allows mining operators to adopt the ASW under an operating expenditure structure rather than capital expenditure.

GACW's intellectual property portfolio includes over 75 issued patents and more than 120 pending applications globally.

GACW is preparing for a planned Regulation A+ offering targeted for Q2 2026, subject to SEC qualification, to support commercial expansion.

"We've completed the testing validation phase," Van Kamp said. "Now it's about disciplined execution, manufacturing maturity, and delivering a safer alternative to traditional mining tires."

