RealAdvice Names Alexis Vennes President, Strengthening Strategic Leadership as Firm Expands Nationally

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealAdvice, a groundbreaking commercial real estate tax and transaction advisory services company, announced today the promotion of Alexis Vennes to President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), a newly formalized leadership role designed to support the firm's continued national growth and strategic expansion.

As COO, Alexis has been instrumental in translating RealAdvice's vision into execution. Previously, she was responsible for driving operational efficiency, refining client delivery, and strengthening internal collaboration across appraisal, accounting, and advisory disciplines. As President and COO, she will assume expanded responsibility for enterprise strategy, organizational alignment, and external leadership, while continuing to oversee day-to-day operations.

"Alexis has played a critical role in building RealAdvice into what it is today," said Todd Jones, CEO of RealAdvice. "Formalizing the President role reflects both the scale we've reached and where we're going. Her leadership allows me to spend more time externally with clients, partners, and policymakers while ensuring the organization continues to operate at the highest level."

The appointment signals a natural evolution for the firm from operational execution with a focus on vision to intentional enterprise leadership, as RealAdvice accelerates growth across asset classes, including multifamily, office, and retail, as well as geographic markets. Alexis will focus on strengthening internal decision-making, expanding RealAdvice's national footprint, and advancing the firm's mission to deliver legally defensible, pre-closing tax strategies that improve transaction outcomes for buyers, sellers, and communities.

RealAdvice created the most legally defensible standard for valuing, reconciling, and recording nontaxable assets," said Alexis Vennes, President. "Our approach shows commercial real estate investors how to safely enhance net operating income that has traditionally been left with property assessors, while also protecting them from imitators who cannot replicate our methodology. We are already seeing how our innovation is influencing regulators, legislators, and academia, and my goal is to help guide that evolution for the benefit of taxpayers and the next generation of real estate professionals.

RealAdvice's proprietary, cloud-based analytical platform bridges the long-standing disconnect between real property valuation and business intangible valuation, helping clients minimize undue property and transfer taxes before deals close. To date, the firm has assisted clients across more than $100 billion (B) in transactions, generating almost $1B in first-year tax savings while improving valuation accuracy and defensibility. For Alexis' bio and background on RealAdvice, click HERE.

