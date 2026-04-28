Realberry Marks the Start of Vertical Construction on Avenue South, New 140-Acre Mixed-Use District at Centerra

At today's groundbreaking ceremony, Loveland Mayor Patrick McFall, construction and retail partners, investors and community members joined Realberry leadership to mark the milestone.

"Centerra has always been a long-term commitment," said Troy McWhinney, Co-Founder and Principal of Realberry. "Over the past 25 years, we've worked alongside the City of Loveland and our partners to execute on a vision designed to serve our Northern Colorado community in real, lasting ways. Avenue South is the next step in that evolution. It's taken time, partnership and persistence to get here, and we're proud to be moving forward with a district that brings new energy, new investment and new opportunities to the region."

Approved by the City of Loveland in 2023, the Avenue South project extends miles of trails and open space while introducing large-scale retail, dining and gathering places to keep pace with neighborhood growth.

Avenue South's retail core expects to deliver 18 restaurants, 33 retailers and the first Whole Foods in Loveland – directly adjacent to the Marketplace at Centerra. A new 3.2-acre park, event lawn and amphitheater known as The Front Porch is anticipated to anchor the district, bringing a mix of concerts, seasonal events and everyday activity into the heart of Avenue South.

"Avenue South reflects the kind of thoughtful and responsible growth we want to see in Loveland, creating jobs, expanding housing opportunities, and strengthening our local economy," said Loveland Mayor Patrick McFall. "Projects like this happen through strong partnerships and long-term planning, ensuring development supports both our current residents and the future of our community. I'm proud to see this investment taking shape and look forward to the positive impact Avenue South will bring to Loveland."

At full buildout, Avenue South aims to offer nearly 2,000 residences, including 475 single-family homes and approximately 1,250 apartments, condos and townhomes. The district anticipates having 150,000 square feet of office space, anchored by a 140,000-square-foot corporate headquarters for general contractor Hensel Phelps, which is relocating from Greeley. Vertical residential construction is anticipated to begin in 2027.

The broader Centerra master-planned community supports more than 8,500 jobs, 4,500 homes and 150 businesses. The addition of Avenue South seeks to advance a long-term development strategy focused on connectivity and continued economic growth across Northern Colorado.

To learn more about Avenue South, visit Centerra.com/AvenueSouth.

About Centerra

Centerra, an award‐winning 3,000‐acre master‐planned community located in Loveland at the heart of Northern Colorado, is a Realberry development that was built on the belief that nature provides the perfect balance to urban planning. As a community designed to enhance all aspects of life, Centerra integrates neighborhoods with recreation, art, shopping and dining, business opportunities and medical services. Centerra and its businesses offer more than 8,500 part-time and full-time jobs. This unique community is home to Northern Colorado's first lifestyle center, The Promenade Shops at Centerra; UCHealth–Medical Center of The Rockies, a state‐of‐the‐art 187-bed LEED gold‐certified regional hospital; and The Marketplace at Centerra, one of Northern Colorado's largest contiguous shopping centers. Centerra is also home to High Plains Environmental Center, which manages 483 acres of wetlands, open space and reservoirs within Centerra and Chapungu Sculpture Park, a 26-acre park with more than 80 stone sculptures throughout. In 2018, Centerra became the first certified National Wildlife Federation (NWF) Community Wildlife Habitat in Colorado. In 2022, Centerra was designated the state's first Sustainable Landscape Community by the Associated Landscape Contractors of Colorado, a designation recognizing the community's commitment to water conservation and sustainability. Named Development of the Year by the National Association of Industrial & Office Properties' (NAIOP) Colorado Chapter, Centerra embodies Realberry's purpose of creating great places and fabled experiences for people.

For additional information, visit www.centerra.com.

About Realberry

Realberry is a diversified real estate investment, development and management firm headquartered in Colorado. The company invests in, develops and operates real estate across the hospitality, multifamily, commercial, mixed-use and master-planned community sectors throughout the United States.

Founded in 1991, Realberry applies a disciplined approach to portfolio management focused on long-term value creation, financial discipline and responsible development. The company partners with institutional and accredited individual investors through a sponsor-led investment platform designed to provide access to real estate opportunities nationwide.

Realberry's integrated platform includes in-house capabilities spanning acquisition, development, asset management and operations. The company's strategy emphasizes transparency, rigorous oversight and alignment with investors and communities. For more information, visit www.realberry.com. Nothing in this press release constitutes investment, legal, tax, or other advice, nor should it be relied upon as such. Realberry does not make recommendations regarding any particular security, strategy, or investment.

Securities offered through North Capital Private Securities, Member FINRA/SIPC. Its Form CRS may be found here and its BrokerCheck profile may be found here. NCPS does not make investment recommendations and no communication, through this website or in any other medium, should be construed as a recommendation for any security offered on or off this investment platform. This website is intended solely for qualified investors. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated launch and features of the Realberry investor platform and the availability of future offerings. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially. Realberry undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. Investments in private offerings are speculative, illiquid and may result in a complete loss of capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Neither we nor NCPS provide investment, legal, tax, or accounting advice and do not act as a fiduciary to you. Prospective investors should conduct their own due diligence and are encouraged to consult with a financial advisor, attorney, accountant and any other professional that can help them to understand and assess the risks associated with any investment opportunity. All information and materials contained in this press release are subject to change or cancellation by Realberry or its affiliates without notice and shall not be relied upon.

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SOURCE Realberry