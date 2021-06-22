RealClear Publishing Releases The New Civil War: Exposing Elites, Fighting Utopian Leftism, and Restoring America by Conservative Commentator Bruce D. Abramson

As director of the American Center for Education and Knowledge and a contributor to numerous media outlets, including Newsmax , Breitbart News , TownHall , Washington Times , and The American Spectator , Abramson has spent much of his career researching progressivism and its impact on our country. He urges restorationists to carefully study how the progressive movement seems to have seduced millions of decent, well-intentioned Americans into a dangerously anti-American ideology. Only then, Abramson argues, can beloved American values, traditions, and the Constitution be saved.

Featuring a foreword by President Trump's former strategist Sebastian Gorka , PhD, The New Civil War is not a call for war. It is a recognition that war has been declared on America. The sacred love of liberty is under attack and unless it is defended, America may be lost forever. President Biden promised a center-left and bipartisanship, but neither has been delivered. The New Civil War calls Biden's bluff, but more importantly, it maps out a nonviolent strategy for reclaiming the principles upon which America was founded.

This revolutionary book is for every patriotic and faithful American eager to defeat the utopian left—and restore America.

The New Civil War is available now through Amazon , Barnes & Noble , and RealClear Publishing .

