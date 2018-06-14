Realcomm Celebrates 20 Years with Industry Lifetime Achievement Awards

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/676064/Yardi_Logo.jpg )



Realcomm also recognized the following industry leaders: Jesse Carrillo, SVP and CIO, Hines; Dave Clute, Chief Marketing Officer, ESD; Maureen Ehrenberg, President, Global Integrated Facilities Management, JLL; Robert Entin, EVP and CIO, Vornado Realty Trust; John Gilbert, EVP, COO and CTO of Rudin Management; Mark Golan, VP of Real Estate and Workplace Services, Google; Don Goldstein, former SVP and CISO, Digital Technology, CBRE; Hari Gunasingham, Founder, Sigma Sustainability Institute; Tama Huang, Principal and Global Real Estate Advisory Services Leader, NOI Strategies; Sandy Jacolow, CIO, Silverstein Properties; Ted Maulucci, President, SmartONE Solutions; Scott Morey, Executive Director of GPG Advisers; Paul Oswald, Managing Director, CBRE; John Petze, Principal, SkyFoundry; Wayne Pryor, Principal, 2Five1 Consulting; Joseph Rich, SVP and CIO, Related Companies; Darrell Smith, Director, Central Facilities Operation of Google; James Whalen, SVP and CIO, Boston Properties; Scott Zimmerman, CIO, CenterPoint Properties.

The award criteria included consistent focus on real estate innovation and contributions to the industry for more than 20 years. Mr. Yardi founded his company in 1984 in Santa Barbara, Calif. Since then, it has become a global real estate software leader, and now has over 6,000 employees in 40 offices worldwide.

"Anant is a constant supporter of Realcomm’s vision for uniting technology, innovation and real estate operations. His thought leadership, service to the industry and technology innovation over the years have been profoundly impactful," said Jim Young, co-founder and CEO of Realcomm.

"Realcomm has done a remarkable job enhancing the focus on technology and innovation in commercial real estate. It has been a pleasure working with Jim and his team over the years and I appreciate the award. This achievement was made possible by the stellar work done by Yardi staff and the leadership and commitment demonstrated by our commercial clients," Mr. Yardi said.

Mr. Yardi received a Highest Rated CEO designation for 2017 from employer review website Glassdoor. He was the third recipient of a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Apartment Association in 2016 and was named by Inman News as one of the top 100 most influential real estate leaders in 2010.

