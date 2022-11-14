Realign Holiday Health with The Joint Chiropractic's "Back Friday" Deals

- Purchase a Care Package and Receive up to Four Free Visits -

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays, with all the preparation, parties and presents, can be equal parts peace and joy mixed with stress and anxiety. To support the body during chaotic travel experiences, long shopping trips and endless cooking, The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, announced today its "Back Friday" offering.

From Nov. 14 through Nov. 30, all The Joint patients can receive one additional chiropractic visit with the purchase of a 6-visit package, two additional chiropractic visits with the purchase of a 10-visit package, or four additional chiropractic visits with a purchase of a 20-visit package.

The main goal of chiropractic is to improve the body's ability to recognize and respond appropriately to the stresses encountered in daily life. This is especially important to maintain during the holiday season. From decking the halls to traveling over the river and through the woods, there are a lot of physical, mental, and chemical stressors that may exasperate negative symptoms, such as aches and pains, poor sleep, or fatigue. Our bodies must be able to support good health, for a better, healthier holiday season.

The Joint Chiropractic is known for its convenient retail setting and concierge-style services. For patients that means no-appointments, no-insurance hassles, affordable chiropractic care and accommodating hours of operations, including evenings and weekends. Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from growing children and teen athletes to working parents and active seniors, can take advantage of regular chiropractic care.

About The Joint Chiropractic

The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, it is the nation's largest operator, manager and franchisor of chiropractic clinics through The Joint Chiropractic network. The company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 800 locations nationwide and nearly 11 million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Ranked number one on Forbes' 2022 America's Best Small Companies list, number three on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list and consistently named to Franchise Times "Top 400+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure

The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchise owners provide management services to certain professional chiropractic practices.

