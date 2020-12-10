Realising opportunities for future growth and financial update: Sobi Capital Markets Day 2020

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (Sobi™) (STO:SOBI) is hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day today. Presentations from senior management will showcase Sobi's strategy for growth in the core areas of Immunology and Haematology, strengthening its pipeline, extending its geographical footprint and expanding growth opportunities. New peak sales expectations for key products as well as revenue ambition for 2025 are communicated.

"Sobi has been through a significant transformation in the past few years and we are now well positioned for the next phase," says Guido Oelkers, CEO and President of Sobi. "Our R&D portfolio with 12 possible new indications will allow us to address significant unmet medical need. Our comprehensive launch plan in combination with our international expansion underpin our ambition to reach revenues of SEK 25 billion in 2025."

Highlights of the Capital Markets Day

Capture the value of the pipeline: By delivering on our late-stage pipeline, we will further enhance patient access to innovative medicine and the growth profile of the company. Sobi today has 12 late-stage programmes with the potential to meet significant unmet medical need and position Sobi for long-term growth.

Lead in Haematology and grow Immunology: Sobi's core products within Haematology and Immunology are expected to continue to deliver strong growth driven by new indications, new markets and further patient gains over the planning horizon until 2025.

Go global: Sobi will continue the ongoing internationalisation of its operations. Recently added products with global rights open up new opportunities outside of Europe and the US. Apart from China and Japan, opportunities are being explored in Latin America, South-East Asia and Australia. Revenue from the international expansion is expected to exceed SEK 4 billion by 2025.

Revenue

The ambition is to reach revenue of SEK 25 billion by 2025, implying single digit growth short term and accelerated growth from 2023. New peak sales expectations for haemophilia is estimated to SEK 8-10 billion, pegcetacoplan to SEK 5-12 billion and SEL-212 to SEK 3-5 billion.

Increased investments in R&D and commercialisation:

The recent additions to the late-stage pipeline will drive investments in R&D mid-term. The previous level of R&D costs at around 10 per cent of revenue is expected to increase to 13-15 per cent during 2021-2022.

Launches and internationalisation of operations will require further investments in infrastructure and increase SG&A spend over revenue short term.

The EBITA margin is expected to accelerate from 2023.

About SobiTM

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Sobi is providing sustainable access to innovative therapies in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty indications. Today, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Russia and North Africa. In 2019, Sobi's revenue amounted to SEK 14.2 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. You can find more information about Sobi at www.sobi.com.

This information is information that Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:00 CET on 10 December 2020.

Contact

Paula Treutiger, Head of Communication & Investor Relations

+ 46 733 666 599

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/swedish-orphan-biovitrum-ab/r/realising-opportunities-for-future-growth-and-financial-update--sobi-capital-markets-day-2020,c3252081

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3252081/1346484.pdf Realising opportunities for future growth and financial update: Sobi Capital Markets Day 2020

SOURCE Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB