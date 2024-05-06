Reality Defender Named "Most Innovative Startup" at RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Contest

SAN FRANCISCO, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RSA Conference™, the world's leading cybersecurity conferences and expositions, today announced that Reality Defender has been named the winner of the annual RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest. Named "Most Innovative Startup 2024," Reality Defender was selected by a panel of esteemed judges for helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes. Utilizing a multi-model approach, Reality Defender's deepfake detection platform and API is robust against platforms producing AI-generated media, empowering teams to identify fraud, disinformation, and harmful content in real time.

In its 19th year, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest is the leading platform for startups to showcase groundbreaking technologies that have the potential to transform the cybersecurity industry. Since its inception, the RSAC Innovation Sandbox contest's Top 10 Finalists have collectively seen more than 80 acquisitions and raised over $13.5 billion* in investments. Several winners have also become publicly traded companies. Previous winners include Imperva, Axonius, BigID, Phantom, Talon Cyber Security, and most recently, HiddenLayer.

"Deep fakes are the number one financial threat to enterprises," said Ben Colman, Co-Founder and CEO. "We look forward to scaling our solution to solve the deep fake problem now, tomorrow, and forever. We appreciate the opportunity to be a part of the RSA Conference Innovation Sandbox contest and showcase our solution to the cybersecurity world."

"Today, we bore witness to the amazing talent tackling the critical and challenging problems our industry faces," said Cecilia Marinier, Head of Innovation Programs and Scholars, RSA Conference. "We applaud and congratulate all our finalists, including the winner of our Innovation Sandbox contest this year, Reality Defender. RSA Conference reaffirms its commitment to supporting and amplifying innovation ensuring our community stays ahead of future threats."

For more information regarding RSA Conference 2024, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week from May 6-9, visit our website at www.rsaconference.com/usa.

*most recent numbers according to Crunchbase

