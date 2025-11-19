Reality Defender Unveils Real Suite, Enterprise-Ready Deepfake Detection for Day-One Defense

Launch Includes RealScan, Industry-First Web-Based Deepfake Detection Platform

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender , the award-winning deepfake detection platform, today launched Real Suite, a powerful set of enterprise tools designed to stop AI-generated fraud, impersonation, and disinformation. The Real Suite brings together Reality Defender's most advanced detection technologies, from user-friendly web tools to powerful developer APIs, empowering organizations to detect and stop deepfakes from day one.

At the center of the launch is RealScan, a first-of-its-kind, web-based deepfake detection platform built for instant use across any industry. RealScan combines enterprise-grade deepfake detection models with a simple drag-and-drop interface requiring no technical training. With support for video, audio, and imagery, companies of all sizes can sign up now to access RealScan's fast, reliable results that help journalists, enterprises, law enforcement, forensics experts, and more detect deepfakes in seconds.

In addition to RealScan, Real Suite expands Reality Defender's ecosystem of powerful detection solutions, including:

RealAPI , SDKs that empower developers to integrate deepfake detection directly into apps and workflows

, SDKs that empower developers to integrate deepfake detection directly into apps and workflows RealCall, a real-time voice deepfake detection solution for use within call centers and telephony systems

a real-time voice deepfake detection solution for use within call centers and telephony systems RealMeeting, plugins for Zoom and Microsoft Teams that detect impersonation and interview fraud in real time

"When we released our free API earlier this year, we gave every developer the power to embed deepfake detection into any application or workflow and reduced the starting cost to zero," said Reality Defender Co-Founder and CEO, Ben Colman . "Now with RealScan and the full Real Suite, we're extending this protection to everyone — from small and medium-sized businesses to global enterprises and government agencies. If deepfakes reach you, your team, or your users, you can now detect them."

The launch of the Real Suite follows Reality Defender's recent induction into JPMorganChase's 2025 Hall of Innovation , recognizing its leadership in defending organizations against AI-driven impersonation and fraud. To learn more about Reality Defender and the Real Suite, visit realitydefender.com .

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender is an RSA Innovation Award-winning cybersecurity company helping enterprises and governments detect deepfakes and AI-generated media. Utilizing a patented multi-model approach, Reality Defender is robust against the bleeding edge of generative platforms producing video, audio, imagery, and text media. Reality Defender's RealScan deepfake detection web platform and RealAPI empowers teams to identify fraud, disinformation campaigns, and harmful deepfakes in real time.

