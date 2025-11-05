Reality Defender Inducted Into JPMorganChase's 2025 Hall of Innovation

Award Highlights Reality Defender's Role in Helping JPMorganChase Detect and Prevent AI-Generated Deepfakes

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Reality Defender, the RSA Innovation Award-winning deepfake detection platform, today announces its induction into JPMorganChase's Hall of Innovation. The honor recognizes Reality Defender's innovations, measurable business impact, and trusted partnership in safeguarding critical communication channels from AI-driven impersonation and fraud.

The Hall of Innovation Award, established in 2011, honors privately-held technology partners making a significant impact at JPMorganChase. Each year, the bank identifies select organizations that demonstrate exceptional disruptiveness, business value, and deep collaboration with JPMorganChase teams. The 2025 award was presented at the 17th Annual J.P. Morgan Technology Innovation Symposium on October 15.

"With all the opportunities made possible by AI, we are also keenly aware of the risks, including the use of AI by bad actors," said Michael Urciuoli, Chief Information Officer and Chief Data and Analytics Officer for Asset & Wealth Management at J.P. Morgan. "Reality Defender has not only helped us secure communications against deepfake impersonations, but their team worked hand-in-hand to integrate into our workflows."

Reality Defender works with global enterprises seeking to safeguard their operations from synthetic media threats. By seamlessly integrating into workflows and infrastructures, Reality Defender helps verify the authenticity of communications and content at scale, strengthening digital trust, reducing fraud exposure, and ensuring business continuity as generative AI transforms the global threat landscape.

"An induction into JPMorganChase's Hall of Innovation is an incredible honor," said Ben Colman, CEO and Co-Founder of Reality Defender. "JPMorganChase has been a key partner in our mission to build trust in the AI era. Together, we've shown that proactive defense against deepfakes is scalable, robust, and essential to protecting communications and identity across the financial ecosystem."

This announcement follows Reality Defender's RealAPI launch, expanding deepfake detection capabilities to all developers. To learn more about Reality Defender, visit realitydefender.com.

About Reality Defender

Reality Defender secures critical communication channels against deepfake impersonations, enabling enterprises and governments to interact with confidence in an AI-powered world. Our patented multimodal approach detects sophisticated impersonations in real time, while flexible deployment options integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure. Through continuous engineering and rigorous testing, Reality Defender empowers security teams to stop deepfake-enabled attacks before they can compromise assets or damage institutional trust.

Media Contact

Scott Steinhardt

Reality Defender

[email protected]

+17188645744

SOURCE Reality Defender