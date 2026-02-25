MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealityMine®, a fast-growing global leader in digital behavioral data, today announced the appointment of Phil Miles as Chairman of the Board, effective immediately. Miles, who has served on the Board since 2024, brings extensive executive leadership experience to the role, including nearly two decades as Managing Director at Google and YouTube, where he drove hypergrowth across emerging business divisions.

RealityMine® Appoints Former Google Executive Phil Miles to Chairman of the Board Following Strong US Growth

The appointment comes as RealityMine posts triple-digit U.S. growth, positioning Miles' proven track record in fast-scaling businesses as a key asset in the company's next chapter.

RealityMine helps technology companies, platforms, and brands make crucial strategic decisions by revealing how consumers engage across apps, devices, and digital ecosystems. The company is experiencing rapid growth, with leading Big Tech firms signing on to access a unique, privacy-safe, consumer-centric view of the increasingly walled gardens and AI-enabled digital landscape.

"We are at a pivotal moment, as Big Tech companies navigate AI-powered competition, fragmented user journeys, and tightening privacy regulations," said Miles. "Leaders who understand the complete picture of their customers' digital journeys will be best positioned to make smarter decisions on product strategy, monetization, and competitive positioning."

For large-scale, consumer-facing platforms and apps, RealityMine provides an in-depth view of competitive threats — both established and emerging — while mapping and quantifying the effects of AI disruption. The company also surfaces hidden innovation opportunities, defines shifts in consumer needs, expectations, and loyalty, and delivers top-quality data to train proprietary AI systems.

"I'm absolutely delighted that Phil has agreed to chair the RealityMine board," said Chris Havemann, CEO of RealityMine. "Having spent nearly 20 years at Google and YouTube, he brings a rare, insider's understanding of how the world's leading technology companies think, scale, and compete. As we look ahead to the next three to five years, Phil's experience and judgement will be invaluable as we continue to scale quickly, deepen our strategic relationships with flagship global clients, and build a category-defining company in behavioral data for the AI era."

About RealityMine®

RealityMine fills crucial data blind spots for global platform and app owners –- penetrating walled garden ecosystems to reveal the full spectrum of consumers' digital behavior. Through privacy-first in-app tracking technology, we capture what real people do on their smartphones and other devices across the app and web universe, from e-commerce to media consumption to AI-powered search. RealityMine data is the foundation for smarter benchmarking against competitive apps, product and platform strategy and proprietary AI models. For more information, visit www.realitymine.com.

