Rapid Growth to be Supported by 50 New Tech Jobs in 2026 at Trafford Park Headquarters

MANCHESTER, England, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealityMine®, a global leader in privacy-first digital behavioural data, has been named winner of the Global Ambition award at the Northern Tech Awards — recognising the company as the standout international player among 100 of the UK's most ambitious tech firms. The win comes as demand surges for richer, more accurate insight into how consumers behave in the digital world.

RealityMine Wins Northern Tech Awards' Global Ambition Prize Amid Surging Worldwide Demand for Consumer Behavioural Data

Led by CEO Chris Havemann, the Manchester-headquartered company has expanded internationally including triple-digit gains in the United States, counting hyperscalers such as Google among its clients. This momentum reflects a broader technology shift as brands, platforms, and technology companies seek more accurate insights into real consumer behaviour across fragmented digital environments.

Hosted by GP Bullhound, the Northern Tech Awards recognise the fastest-growing technology companies across the North of the UK and Europe. RealityMine's win highlights both its commercial momentum and its growing relevance in a market increasingly shaped by AI, privacy regulation, and walled digital ecosystems.

From Northern Roots to Global Scale

RealityMine has scaled quickly from its Northern UK base into a global data partner for leading technology companies, advertisers, and media organisations. The company plans to create upwards of 50 new technology roles in 2026 alone with a focus on engineering, data science and product development.

"The North has become one of the most compelling places in the UK to build and scale a technology business," said Havemann. "We've been able to attract exceptional talent who want to work on global challenges while being part of a region that's ambitious, collaborative, and scaling fast."

A Data Advantage in the Age of AI

AI is rapidly transforming how companies approach marketing, media buying, and customer engagement—but it is also exposing the limitations of incomplete or modeled datasets.

RealityMine's platform provides a privacy-safe, observed view of digital behaviour, enabling organisations to improve advertising performance, understand cross-platform consumer journeys, and train AI systems on more accurate, real-world data.

"There's a growing gap between what companies think consumers are doing and what they're actually doing," added Havemann. "Our ability to close that gap is critical—not just for marketing performance, but for the future of AI itself."

About RealityMine®

RealityMine® is the definitive source of truth on consumer behavior across platforms and devices - anchoring digital investment in a true picture of what real people are doing across the app, web, and AI universe. We fill strategic blind spots beyond first-party data, delivering unmatched visibility of competitive threats, market risk, changing customer behavior, and emerging opportunities outside your ecosystem.

With RealityMine's privacy-safe approach, clients can confidently allocate growth investment, shape product strategy, and secure market leadership in an AI-enabled world.

www.realitymine.com

SOURCE RealityMine