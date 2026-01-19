Realize the Dream Marks MLK Day 2026 With a National Call to Service Rooted in 16 Minutes of Action

King family–led movement surpasses 35 million hours of service and invites Americans to turn everyday moments into meaningful impact

ATLANTA, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - As communities across the country honor Dr. King's legacy on MLK Day 2026, Realize the Dream is inviting Americans to do more than reflect. The national movement led by Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King is calling on people everywhere to turn small moments into acts of service that strengthen communities and sustain democracy.

Inspired by the historic 16-minute 'I have a dream speech', Realize the Dream is encouraging individuals, families, schools, and organizations to dedicate just 16 minutes to service, reflection, or meaningful connection. Whether volunteering locally, checking in on a neighbor, mentoring a young person, or showing up where help is needed, these small moments create significant impact. Sixteen minutes becomes a starting point. Collective action becomes the legacy.

What began as a call to civic participation has grown into one of the largest service-driven movements in the country. To date, Realize the Dream has logged 35 million hours of service nationwide, engaged 3.6 million young people, partnered with over 200,000 educators, and awarded more than 200 community service grants across more than 30 states. Through national partnerships, cultural moments, and grassroots leadership, the movement is advancing a clear message: service brings people together and strengthens communities.

At the core of this momentum is an infrastructure designed for lasting impact. A coordinated, standards-aligned service curriculum now reaches thousands of schools nationwide, equipping students and educators to lead action throughout the year. Youth and educator councils, nonprofit coalitions, and community grants connect local leadership to a shared national purpose, ensuring service is not limited to a single day but embedded in civic life.

"Realize the Dream exists to move my father's legacy from memory into motion," said Martin Luther King III. "When people understand that even a few minutes of their time can make a difference, participation becomes possible for everyone."

"For us, this work is about creating pathways for people to show up for one another," said Arndrea Waters King. "We are seeing young people lead with clarity, educators model service as a lifelong practice, and communities come together across differences. These actions are not symbolic. They are shaping how the next generation understands leadership, responsibility, and their ability to create change."

This growing national movement is supported by a broad coalition of partners committed to advancing a shared legacy of service. Realize the Dream's partners include Allstate, DoorDash, Clorox, and Stand Together Foundation, with additional support from NBA Cares, MLB Together, NFL Inspire Change, and Scholastic. iHeartMedia, Snap Inc., and WPP are amplifying the movement to ensure the call to service reaches communities nationwide. Together, these partners represent a collective commitment to justice, participation, and lasting impact.

As the nation looks ahead beyond MLK Day 2026 and toward the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth in 2029, Realize the Dream is inviting Americans to help write the next chapter of his legacy. Not through words alone, but through service that strengthens communities, deepens connection, and affirms our shared responsibility to one another.

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day and in the months that follow, people across the country are invited to act where they are. By volunteering locally, tracking their hours of service, and sharing the stories that emerge, Americans become part of a growing national movement grounded in unity, compassion, and purpose.

About Realize the Dream

With the leadership of Martin Luther King III, Arndrea Waters King, and Yolanda Renee King, Realize the Dream seeks to inspire generational change and mobilize 100 million hours of service by 2029, marking the 100th anniversary of Dr. King's birth. By uniting Americans through service, the initiative fosters connection, builds empathy, and advances collective action nation wide. Learn more and get involved at realizethedream.org.

About the Martin Luther King III Foundation

The Martin Luther King III Foundation is dedicated to building a world rooted in democracy, unity, justice, and peace, where the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. inspires a movement from chaos to community. The Foundation advances nonviolent action, dialogue, and collective responsibility to help build the Beloved Community. Learn more at martinlutherking3.com.

About Legacy+

Legacy+ is a foundry of strategists, designers, creators, storytellers, and innovators that brings purpose to life for companies, foundations, and individuals by building movements and legacy projects with life-changing impact around the world. Learn more at legacyplus.org.

