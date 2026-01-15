Really Great Reading Appoints Karl Rectanus as CEO to Lead Outcomes-Based Transformation in Literacy

Impact-focused veteran steps in as student literacy scores continue to decline nationwide

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading (RGR) , a leading provider of evidence-based literacy solutions grounded in the Science of Reading, today announced the appointment of Karl Rectanus as Chief Executive Officer. Rectanus steps into the role at a pivotal moment for U.S. education, as districts nationwide face increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable, sustained improvements in student literacy outcomes.

Really Great Reading CEO Karl Rectanus

The appointment comes as national reading scores continue to decline, with recent NAEP results highlighting persistent gaps in foundational literacy skills across grade levels. While adoption of science-aligned programs has accelerated in recent years, district leaders are now demanding clearer evidence of impact—particularly for historically marginalized students and older learners. RGR is positioning itself to lead this next chapter in literacy, one defined not by alignment alone, but by accountability for results.

Rectanus brings deep expertise at the intersection of education, outcomes measurement, and data-driven decision-making. As founder and former CEO of LearnPlatform, he helped districts evaluate the real-world impact of educational investments and built a nationally recognized framework for evidence-based decision-making. Under his leadership, RGR will sharpen its focus on translating structured literacy research into measurable gains for students, strengthening implementation at scale, and building the best team in literacy to support districts nationwide.

"Literacy is at an inflection point," said Rectanus. "Educators don't need more programs or promises. They need results. RGR has a strong foundation in structured literacy, and my focus is on empowering instruction that leads to students joyfully learning, resulting in outcomes districts can see, sustain, and stand behind."

RGR enters this next phase with a growing body of independent evidence supporting its impact. A recent analysis of RGR-aligned instruction show statistically significant improvements in foundational reading skills, with gains sustained over time and observed across student populations, including historically marginalized groups. RGR's instructional materials meet ESSA evidence standards and align with High-Quality Instructional Materials (HQIM) as defined by EdReports, The Reading League, and others, reinforcing the company's commitment to research-backed practices and long-term results.

"What sets this moment apart is the expectation for accountability," Rectanus added. "Success is no longer defined by adoption; it's defined by whether students are reading better because of the choices we make. That's the bar we're setting for ourselves and for the work ahead."

Founder and current board member Scott DeSimone welcomed the transition, noting the alignment between RGR's mission and Rectanus' leadership approach.

"Karl's career has been built around helping education leaders understand what's working and why," said DeSimone. "As literacy challenges grow more urgent, his outcomes-first mindset and commitment to execution make him the right leader to guide RGR, and our entire sector, forward."

As CEO, Rectanus will focus on expanding RGR's leadership team and organizational capabilities to rapidly scale the delivery of consistent, evidence-based results in classrooms across the country. Already working in thousands of schools, RGR will strengthen its current and future partnerships with districts and states through modernized, evidence-based innovations and content, meaningful supports, and insights into what's working for each child to learn to read.

"This isn't about positioning," Rectanus said. "It's about solving one of America's most critical challenges with evidence, execution, accountability, and building an organization capable of delivering on all three."

About Really Great Reading (RGR)

Really Great Reading (RGR) is a leading provider of evidence-based literacy solutions grounded in the Science of Reading. For more than 20 years, RGR has partnered with educators, schools, and districts to deliver structured instruction, professional development, and coaching that translate research into measurable, sustained reading outcomes for students across grade levels. Supported by ESSA-aligned evidence, EdReports "green" ratings, and independent research demonstrating statistically significant and lasting impact—including for historically marginalized learners—RGR is committed to helping all students become confident, proficient readers. Learn more at www.reallygreatreading.com .

