Really Great Reading (RGR) Earns Certification in Rivet Education's Professional Learning Partner Guide

National recognition affirms RGR's capacity to help districts move from adoption to

sustained implementation and measurable literacy growth.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Really Great Reading (RGR) today announced that it is a certified provider in Rivet Education's Professional Learning Partner Guide (PLPG) —a trusted, national resource for curriculum-based professional learning partners.

This certification signals that RGR has the systems, coaching structures, and ongoing support necessary to drive strong initial implementation, sustain fidelity over time, and help districts turn curriculum adoption into measurable student growth. As the national conversation shifts from what materials are selected to how effectively they are implemented, PLPG certification affirms RGR's role as a partner focused not just on alignment—but on outcomes.

The recognition adds to a growing body of independent validation, positioning RGR as a sector-leading literacy implementation partner—distinguished by both rigorous certification and demonstrated efficacy. RGR is listed on Evidence for ESSA, has earned near-perfect "All Green" ratings from EdReports, and received no red flags in its review by The Reading League. These third-party evaluations are reinforced by independent research demonstrating statistically significant gains, including for historically underserved learners.

Curated by Rivet Education , the PLPG is used by more than 40,000 school and system leaders annually to identify high-quality partners who support the adoption, implementation, and long-term sustainability of instructional materials. RGR's inclusion reflects that it has met rigorous criteria for high-quality instructional materials (HQIM) expertise, professional learning design, and data-driven continuous improvement.

Grounded in the Science of Reading, RGR's structured literacy programs provide systematic, explicit instruction in foundational skills essential for early and struggling readers. For more than two decades, RGR has supported educators in translating research into classroom practice through a defined scope and sequence designed to accelerate reading development.

Through PLPG's vetted network, RGR joins approved partners supporting more than 80% of the most widely used high-quality instructional materials in the country—validating its ability to translate HQIM into high-quality classroom practice and to help districts implement with fidelity and achieve measurable reading outcomes over time.

"Rivet sets the bar high — from adoption to ongoing support for educators and leaders—and so do we," said Karl Rectanus, CEO of RGR. "As a sector-leading, evidence-based suite of literacy solutions, RGR is energized to continue the real work to support teachers to drive measurable outcomes for students joyfully learning to read."

While many providers can claim curriculum alignment, PLPG certification distinguishes organizations that can demonstrate the full implementation arc—building educator capacity from first use through sustained practice. RGR's inclusion reflects that distinction and reinforces its position as a partner for districts where success is measured not by what's adopted, but by what students can actually achieve.

To support leaders working to strengthen implementation, RGR also offers free, on-demand professional learning through its Coach's Corner series , designed to help literacy coaches and administrators align instruction, intervention, and coaching systems for stronger outcomes.

ABOUT REALLY GREAT READING

Really Great Reading (RGR) is a leading provider of evidence-based literacy solutions grounded in the Science of Reading. For more than 20 years, RGR has partnered with educators, schools, and districts nationwide to deliver structured instruction, professional learning, and coaching that translate research into measurable, sustained reading outcomes. Supported by ESSA-aligned evidence, EdReports near perfect "all green" ratings, and independent research demonstrating statistically significant impact—including for historically underserved learners—RGR is committed to helping all students become confident, proficient readers. Learn more at reallygreatreading.com .

ABOUT RIVET EDUCATION

Really Great Reading is a certified provider in Rivet Education's Professional Learning Partner Guide. The Professional Learning Partner Guide identifies professional learning organizations that meet Rivet's quality criteria for delivering curriculum-based professional learning that supports strong implementation of high-quality instructional materials (HQIM). Certification signals the provider has passed three rigorous review gateways: Content + HQIM Expertise, Quality of Professional Learning Design, and Using Data to Plan and Improve. Certified providers are uniquely positioned to support effective use of HQIM by teachers and/or leaders.

